Festi hf.: Updated Financial Calendar 2025

 | Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Festi‘s Financial Calendar published on December 17, 2024, has been altered as follows:

Q1 2025April 29, 2025Q1 2025 Results
Q2 2025July 29, 2025Q2 2025 Results
Q3 2025October 30, 2025Q3 2025 Results
Q4 2025February 5, 2026Q4 2025 Results
AGMMarch 5, 2026Annual General Meeting

Please note changed dates for the publication of the Q3 and Q4 2025 Results and for the Annual General Meeting 2026.

The financial results will be published after closing of markets each day.  

For further information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi -  asta@festi.is or Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi – mki@festi.is