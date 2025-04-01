Festi hf.: Updated Financial Calendar 2025

Festi‘s Financial Calendar published on December 17, 2024, has been altered as follows:

Q1 2025 April 29, 2025 Q1 2025 Results Q2 2025 July 29, 2025 Q2 2025 Results Q3 2025 October 30, 2025 Q3 2025 Results Q4 2025 February 5, 2026 Q4 2025 Results AGM March 5, 2026 Annual General Meeting

Please note changed dates for the publication of the Q3 and Q4 2025 Results and for the Annual General Meeting 2026.

The financial results will be published after closing of markets each day.

For further information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi - asta@festi.is or Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi – mki@festi.is