Festi hf.: Updated Financial Calendar 2025

Festi‘s Financial Calendar published on December 17, 2024, has been altered as follows:
|Q1 2025
|April 29, 2025
|Q1 2025 Results
|Q2 2025
|July 29, 2025
|Q2 2025 Results
|Q3 2025
|October 30, 2025
|Q3 2025 Results
|Q4 2025
|February 5, 2026
|Q4 2025 Results
|AGM
|March 5, 2026
|Annual General Meeting
Please note changed dates for the publication of the Q3 and Q4 2025 Results and for the Annual General Meeting 2026.
The financial results will be published after closing of markets each day.
For further information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi - asta@festi.is or Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi – mki@festi.is