Autolus Therapeutics to Host R&D Investor Event on Wednesday, April 23, 2025

LONDON, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announced that the Company will host an R&D investor event on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 8:30am EDT / 13:30pm BST.

Autolus will present an update on clinical pipeline programs, including plans to expand the obe-cel opportunity. The Company expects to report initial data in six patients from the ongoing CARLYSLE Phase 1 trial in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), announce development plans for expansion in autoimmune diseases, and provide a brief update of the ongoing commercial launch of AUCATZYL®.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events” page in the “Investor Relations & Media” section of the Company’s website at https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations-media/events/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

The live event will be held in New York City. To inquire about in-person attendance please email: susan@sanoonan.com.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is an early commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has an FDA approved product, AUCATZYL, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com

Contact:

Amanda Cray

+1 617-967-0207

a.cray@autolus.com

Olivia Manser

+44 7780 471 568

o.manser@autolus.com