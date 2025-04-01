Fractyl Health Reports Positive Early Data Showing Revita® Has Potential to Prevent Weight Regain After GLP-1 Discontinuation

New REVEAL-1 study results show early signs of weight maintenance after GLP-1 discontinuation

REMAIN-1 pivotal study now more than 50% enrolled; midpoint data analysis anticipated in Q3 2025

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fractyl Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GUTS) (“the Company”), a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pattern breaking approaches that treat root causes of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D), today announced positive early data from the open-label REVEAL-1 cohort of its ongoing REMAIN-1 pivotal study. The results suggest that Revita, the Company’s novel approach to targeting gut dysfunction, a root cause of obesity, may help prevent weight regain after patients stop GLP-1 drugs—addressing a growing unmet need in obesity treatment. As global GLP-1 adoption accelerates—and discontinuation rates climb—the need for scalable, non-pharmacologic solutions to sustain weight loss presents a significant, underleveraged commercial opportunity.

Early Data Shows Evidence of Weight Maintenance and Reinforces Revita’s Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile

To-date, 15 patients have been treated in the REVEAL-1 cohort, with 1-month data available for the first 7 patients. These patients have been treated with a GLP-1 drug for up to 3 years before discontinuing medication, undergoing a single Revita procedure, and continuing a structured diet and lifestyle program.

Key findings include:

No safety or tolerability concerns reported in the 15 patients treated to date, consistent with Revita’s favorable safety profile from pooled data across more than 100 treated patients.

At 1-month post-procedure, 7 patients experienced an average weight regain of just 1.2%, compared to the ~3% typically observed at this time period after GLP-1 discontinuation based on prior clinical studies1.

"Stopping GLP-1 drugs often feels like a cliff for many patients—they fear regaining the weight they worked so hard to lose," said Mohammad Othman, M.D., William T. Butler Endowed Chair and Professor of Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. "These early data suggest that a well-tolerated, one-time procedure like Revita could offer patients a new, sustainable path forward without the need for ongoing medical treatment."

"The real challenge in obesity care isn’t just helping patients lose weight—it’s helping them keep it off," said Harith Rajagopalan, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Fractyl Health. "For the first time, we’re seeing early clinical data suggesting that Revita may offer a durable metabolic reset to help patients maintain their weight loss after GLP-1 therapy. I’m encouraged by these initial findings, and if they are confirmed in larger studies with longer follow-up, Revita has the potential to become a transformative option for patients at risk of weight regain."

Upcoming Data Milestones

Fractyl anticipates several key milestones for Revita in 2025:

Additional REVEAL-1 patient follow-up data expected in Q2 2025

Full REMAIN-1 pivotal study enrollment anticipated in summer 2025

Midpoint analysis of REMAIN-1 pivotal study expected in Q3 2025



Revita is currently being studied under an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) in the U.S. and holds FDA Breakthrough Device designation for weight maintenance in patients discontinuing GLP-1 therapy. The Company aims to position Revita as the first approved intervention specifically for post-GLP-1 weight maintenance.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health is a metabolic therapeutics company focused on pioneering new approaches to the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity and T2D. Despite advances in treatment over the last 50 years, obesity and T2D continue to be rapidly growing drivers of morbidity and mortality in the 21st century. Fractyl Health’s goal is to transform metabolic disease treatment from chronic symptomatic management to durable disease-modifying therapies that target the organ-level root causes of disease. Fractyl Health is based in Burlington, MA. For more information, visit www.fractyl.com .

About Revita®

Fractyl Health’s lead product candidate, Revita, is based on the company’s insights surrounding the potential role of the gut in obesity. Revita is designed to remodel the duodenal lining via hydrothermal ablation (i.e. duodenal mucosal resurfacing) to reverse damage to intestinal nutrient sensing and signaling mechanisms caused by chronic high-fat and high-sugar diets that are a root cause of metabolic disease. In the U.S., Revita is for investigational use only under U.S. law. Revita has U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device designation in weight maintenance for people with obesity who discontinue GLP-1 based drugs. A pivotal study of Revita in patients with obesity after discontinuation of GLP-1 based drugs, called REMAIN-1, was initiated in the third quarter of 2024 and is currently enrolling.

