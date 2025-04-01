Ascent Solar Technologies Leadership Offers Thin-Film Solar Facility Tours to Prospective Customers During 40th Annual Space Symposium

THORNTON, Colo., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies (“Ascent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASTI), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced that its Director of Space Solutions, Julian Miller, will be taking meetings during the 40th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs from April 7th-10th. Leading up to and throughout the event the Company will conduct tours of its 5MW production facility at its headquarters in Thornton, Colorado for symposium attendees and major defense contractors. Ascent will present its thin-film PV offerings and discuss potential space Hardware Developer Kit partnerships, as well as upcoming mission and program opportunities.

The Space Symposium unites global space professionals from all sectors to connect and explore critical space issues. Miller will have the opportunity to meet with potential customers and partners across the commercial, civil and defense space industry sectors to discuss the adept performance and benefits of Ascent’s thin-film PV in orbital and planetary surface environments.

“Our team is actively working to establish standard combined offerings to make a greater depth of test data available for prospective space industry buyers evaluating how to best interface and integrate lighter-weight, lower mass solar arrays,” said Julian Miller, Director of Space Solutions at Ascent Solar Technologies. “As we continue to hold discussions with industry-leading providers of solar array structures and deployable mechanisms that enable satellites and other spacecraft to utilize our efficient thin-film PV products, we welcome new entities to connect with us and take a tour of our facilities while they are in the area for the Symposium.”

Ascent’s 5MW production facility currently has the capacity to ship orders in excess of 100kW this summer. Meetings with prospective customers include interest in trade studies for rapidly deliverable solutions that are drop-in replacements and backward compatible with existing capabilities enabled by the Company’s most recent PV product performance increases. Other space industry discussions include the exploration of new advanced capabilities enabled by Ascent’s CIGS PV products’ combination of resiliency with mass, volume, cost and schedule efficiencies. These opportunities span across commercial, civil and defense market sectors and include emerging markets such as in-space manufacturing, distributed space power grids and Lunar surface operations, among others.

All parties interested in participating in a facility tour are encouraged to reach out via Ascent’s contact page .

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

