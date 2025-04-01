MariMed Launches Nature’s Heritage™ Flower in Illinois

NORWOOD, Mass., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc . (“MariMed” or “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, has officially introduced its Nature’s Heritage ™-branded cannabis flower, pre-rolls, and vapes in Illinois. This marks the first time the brand’s premium products are available in the state.

The launch follows the late 2024 openning of MariMed’s Mt. Vernon, Illinois, cultivation facility. Nature’s Heritage products are available at MariMed’s five -branded dispensaries and other select retailers in the state. Thrive-branded dispensaries and other select retailers in the state.

The entire portfolio of MariMed’s award-winning brands is now available in the state. The Company’s processing facility commenced distribution of its other products, including Betty’s Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, InHouse™, and Vibations™ products, in late 2023. Since then, MariMed has successfully penetrated the market, with its products currently available in approximately 82 percent of Illinois dispensaries.

Ryan Crandall, Chief Revenue Officer of MariMed, commented: “We are extremely excited to introduce Nature’s Heritage in Illinois. All our brands have captured market share there since their introduction and are continuing to grow. Nature’s Heritage is among the top-selling flower brands in our other core markets and has earned its reputation as a high quality, high potency premium brand. We’re very confident that it will perform very well for us in Illinois.”

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, InHouse™, Nature’s Heritage™, and Vibations™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com .

