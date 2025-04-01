PERT Urges the Minister of Employment to Restore Funding to Key Anglo Youth Employment Organization

Montreal, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Provincial Employment Roundtable (PERT) is deeply concerned by the complete withdrawal of provincial funding for YES Employment + Entrepreneurship’s employability services. This $466,000 loss will severely restrict employment assistance for English-speaking youth in Montréal.

“These cuts come despite clear evidence that Montréal’s English-speaking youth already experience disproportionate economic challenges, including higher unemployment rates, lower median incomes, and greater rates of poverty compared to their French-speaking counterparts,” explained Nicholas Salter, Executive Director at the Provincial Employment Roundtable (PERT).

According to PERT’s forthcoming report: Employment Profile of English-Speakers in Montreal, English-speaking youth have an unemployment rate of 18.4%, meaning about one in every five youth in the English-speaking community is unemployed. Their poverty rate is also double that of French-speaking youth, at 16.8% vs 8.1%.

“We are doubly concerned that these cuts arrive at a time when English-speaking youth need these services the most. We fear the looming U.S. tariffs will have a disproportionate impact on our community. Organizations like YES have an important expertise and deep connections to our community, making the loss of this funding all the more detrimental.”

PERT urges the Ministère de l’Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale (MESS) to reverse these cuts and take immediate action to ensure English speakers have access to the resources they need to succeed in the labour market.

“Instead of reducing employment supports for English-speaking youth, MESS should be expanding them. This means not only investing in targeted employment services delivered by organizations like YES, but also french language training so that Montréal’s youth can fully contribute to Quebec’s economy,” concluded Salter.

About PERT:

The Provincial Employment Roundtable (PERT) is an independent organization dedicated to addressing the employment challenges faced by Québec’s English-speaking communities. Through research, advocacy, and collaboration with stakeholders, PERT works to improve employment outcomes and economic opportunities for English speakers across the province.