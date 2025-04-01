Goodfood champions Canadian sustainability with new B Corp certification

TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or "the Company") (TSX: FOOD) is thrilled to announce its newly achieved B Corp certification, a testament to its unwavering commitment to social and environmental responsibility, and the Canadian economy.

Goodfood has championed local and celebrated its Canadian roots by sourcing 100 per cent of its ingredients from Canadian-based suppliers, with 70 per cent directly from local farms. These local initiatives not only ensure the freshness and quality of Goodfood’s meal-kits, but also support the national economy and employment. With 38 local partners across British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario, and the Maritimes, Goodfood prides itself on collaborations with beloved Canadian businesses, such as La Casa dei Ravioli, Berlo’s Best, and Les Jardins Glenorra.

The B Corp certification promises that Goodfood is at the highest level of governance and ethical standards to all of their stakeholders including suppliers, customers, employees, and shareholders, alongside consciously reducing the use of water and electricity resources in their facilities. This milestone aligns with Goodfood’s ongoing mission to deliver high-quality Canadian meals, while supporting sustainable practices and providing consumers with true assurance of their environmental commitment. Delivering fresh, healthy and local ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes to Canadians' doorsteps, Goodfood supports Canadians in living healthier, sparking joy and impact through their food.

"The quality of our meal-kits is our number one priority," said Neil Cuggy, President and Chief Operations Officer at Goodfood. “Sourcing locally has never been a question, it provides customers with the freshest ingredients and a Canadian connection to the recipes.”

Since 2017, Goodfood has made a meaningful impact in Canadian communities through partnerships with the Breakfast Club of Canada and Second Harvest Canada. They have also committed to their Sustainable Supply Chain that cuts out the middle man and reduces carbon emissions by 33 per cent, alongside developing a Goodfood Sustainability and Local Sourcing Policy.

"Our B Corp certification demonstrates our commitment to balancing profit with purpose across all aspects of our business," said Jonathan Ferrari, Co-Founder and CEO of Goodfood. "This certification process evaluates our impact on all stakeholders and the communities in which we operate. It validates our efforts in critical ethical areas, ensuring we deliver sustainable meal-kits that our customers can trust, while also creating value for all those connected to our business."

Canadians can learn more about Goodfood’s commitment to BCorp certified practices at makegoodfood.ca/bcorp and choose to shop Canadian and explore the benefits of their sustainably-sourced meal-kits.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading meal solutions brand in Canada, offering fresh ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes delivered to homes across the country. With a focus on high-quality meals and sustainability, Goodfood connects Canadian farms to customers’ kitchens, helping to reduce food waste and eliminate retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Goodfood operates production facilities in Quebec and Alberta.

