$2.3 Bn Viral Vector, Non-Viral Vector and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Markets, 2035 - Viral Vectors Gain Traction with 30+ Approvals and 200+ Gene Therapies in U.S. Clinical Trials

The "Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Scale of Operation, Type of Vector, Application Area, Therapeutic Area, Type of Manufacturer and Geographical Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global viral vector manufacturing, non-viral vector manufacturing and gene therapy manufacturing market is estimated to grow from USD 0.70 billion in the current year to USD 2.3 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 11.44% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Over the last few decades, various viral and non-viral vectors have been optimized and standardized for the purpose of gene delivery. It is worth mentioning that, till date, over 30 viral vector based gene therapy products have been approved by different regulatory agencies, globally. In addition, more than 200 viral vector based gene therapies targeting a wide range of disease indications are being evaluated in clinical trials in the US alone.

This demonstrates the extensive development efforts being undertaken by stakeholders in this domain. On the contrary, developers continue to face production related complexities for viral and non-viral vectors. In order to overcome such challenges, developers prefer to outsource key operations. At present, over 270 industry and non-industry players are engaged in the production of viral vectors and plasmid DNA in order to meet the growing demand for cell therapies, gene therapies and viral vector vaccines.

As drug developers invest more in these innovative therapies, the market for viral vector manufacturing, non-viral vector manufacturing and gene therapy manufacturing is anticipated to expand further. In addition, the accelerated approval of cell and gene therapies and ongoing clinical trials related to viral vector based gene therapy, has led to a rise in the demand for viral and non viral vectors, offering lucrative opportunities to vector manufacturers.

Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the viral vector, non-viral vector and gene therapy manufacturing market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:

Presently, over 270 industry and non-industry players claim to have the necessary capabilities to manufacture different types of viral and non viral vectors, for in-house requirements and / or contract service engagements.

The current viral vector manufacturing market landscape features the presence of more than 85 players that offer contract manufacturing services; among these, ~55% players offer services at all scales of operation.

Nearly 55% of the industry players and 75% of the non-industry players are capable of manufacturing adeno-associated viral vectors; this is followed by players manufacturing lentiviral vectors and plasmid DNA.

In order to cater to the evolving needs of clients / sponsors, stakeholders have established their presence in multiple regions across the world; currently, the US and EU are considered as the manufacturing hubs.

More than 90 innovative technological platforms, developed by nearly 65 players, are available for the discovery, development and delivery of cell therapies, gene therapies and vaccines.

In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, industry stakeholders are actively upgrading their existing capabilities and adding new competencies to enhance their respective vector and gene therapy related portfolios.

A growing number of expansion projects undertaken by various players and a notable increase in partnership activity are indicative of the increasing interest in the vector-based cell and gene therapy domain.

In order to increase efficiency and optimize the manufacturing processes, several vector and gene therapy innovators are anticipated to forge strategic alliances with vector and gene therapy manufacturers.

Nearly 40% of the players claim to offer manufacturing services for emerging vectors; majority of these stakeholders have expertise to carry out manufacturing operations at both preclinical and clinical scale.

The pricing of vectors varies considerably and is influenced by parameters such as complex scalability, high cost of manufacturing, complex supply chain and high cost of storage / delivery.

Given the numerous benefits of cell and gene therapies, the demand for vector, cell and gene therapy manufacturing is anticipated to increase significantly in future.

Over 65% of the global installed gene therapy and vector manufacturing capacity is dedicated to viral vector manufacturing; ~55% of viral vector manufacturing capacity is installed in the facilities located in North America.

Driven by the expanding pipeline of cell and gene therapies, and increasing investments in the domain, the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market is poised to witness significant growth in the foreseeable future.

In 2035, nearly 40% of the vector and gene therapy manufacturing demand is expected to be generated from the Asia-Pacific region.

The overall opportunity associated with the vector manufacturing domain is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 13%; it is likely to be well distributed across different scales of operation, types of vectors and application areas.

In the long term, the vector-based recombinant therapies for oncological disorders, with more than 60% of the market share, are likely to emerge as the key growth driver of the vector and gene therapy manufacturing market.

Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market: Key Segments

Currently, Clinical Scale Occupies the Largest Share of the Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

Lentiviral Vectors Segment is Likely to Capture the Largest Share of the Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market During the Forecast Period

Cell Therapy Segment is Likely to Dominate the Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market During the Forecast Period

Oncological Disorders Segment Accounts for the Largest Share of the Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

At Present, Contract Manufacturing Organizations Occupies the Largest Share of the Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Key Players in the Viral Vector Manufacturing, Non-Viral Vector Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market include:

Advanced BioScience Laboratories

AGC Biologics

Aldevron

Altruist Biotechnology

BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Service (a subsidiary of BioNTech)

BioReliance (a subsidiary of Merck KGaA)

Biovian

Celonic

Catalent Biologics

Cobra Biologics

Centre for Process Innovation

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals

Charles River Laboratories

CoJourney

Esco Aster

Jiangsu Puxin Biopharmaceutical

Lonza

Matica Biotechnology

Nikon CeLL innovation

NorthX Biologics

Novartis

Oxford BioMedica

Resilience

Sanofi

Thermo Fisher Scientific

VectorBuilder

Wuxi AppTech

Primary Research Overview

The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders. The research report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Chief Executive Officer, Batavia Biosciences

Chief Operating Officer, Touchlight

Business Developer, HALIX

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, CEVEC Pharmaceuticals

Former Business Development Manager and Xavier Leclerc, Head of Gene Therapy, Clean Cells

Director, Massachusetts General Hospital

Former Managing Director, CJ PARTNERS

Director of Marketing and Technical Support, Polypus Transfection

Former Scientific Director, University of Nantes

Scientific Director, ACGT

Former Executive and Scientific Director, Delphi Genetics

Former Director, Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit

Head of Communications, VIVEBiotech

Chief Scientific Officer, GEG Tech

Key Account Management, Richter-Helm BioLogics

Head of Project Management and Tatjana Buchholz, Former Marketing Manager, Plasmid Factory

Director of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing

ATMP Key Account Manager, EFS-West Biotherapy

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Economic And Other Project Specific Considerations

4. Executive Summary

5. Introduction

6. Viral Vector And Gene Therapy Manufacturers (Industry Players): Market Landscape

7. Vector And Gene Therapy Manufacturers (Non-Industry Players): Market Landscape

8. Vector And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Technologies: Market Landscape

9. Company Competitiveness Analysis

10. Vector And Gene Therapy Manufacturers In North America

11. Vector And Gene Therapy Manufacturers In Europe

12. Vector And Gene Therapy Manufacturers In Asia-Pacific

13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14. Partnerships And Collaborations

15. Recent Expansions

16. Strategic Partner Analysis

17. Emerging Vectors

18. Key Insights

19. Cost Price Analysis

20. Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework

21. Capacity Analysis

22. Demand Analysis

23. Market Impact Analysis: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Challenges

24. Global Vector Manufacturing Market

25. Vector Manufacturing Market, By Scale Of Operation

26. Vector Manufacturing Market, By Type Of Vector

27. Vector Manufacturing Market, By Application Area

28. Vector Manufacturing Market, By Therapeutic Area

29. Vector Manufacturing Market, By Type Of Manufacturer

30. Vector Manufacturing Market, By Geography

31. Survey Analysis

32. Concluding Remarks

33. Executive Insights

34. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

35. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations

