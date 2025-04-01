Asia-Pacific Protein Expression Market Forecast Report 2020-2030, with GenCefe, Takara Bio, Merck, Agilent Technologies, GeNext Genomics, WuXi Biologics, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, Domainex & more

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Protein Expression Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific Protein Expression Market was valued at USD 540.21 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.20 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.37% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by significant advances in biotechnology and rising demand for recombinant proteins in a variety of applications, including research, therapeutics, and industry.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals



The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals in the Asia-Pacific region is a significant driver for the protein expression market. As biotechnology advances, the development of therapeutic proteins, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins, has become a focal point for the healthcare sector. These biopharmaceuticals are used to treat a wide range of conditions, from cancer to autoimmune diseases, and the increasing need for these treatments is driving the demand for protein expression technologies.



The Asia-Pacific region, with its rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry and increasing investment in biotechnology, presents a huge market opportunity for protein expression solutions. As biopharma companies in the region expand their research and manufacturing capabilities, the adoption of advanced protein expression systems, including mammalian cell systems and E. coli expression systems, is rising, contributing to market growth.



Key Market Challenges

High Production Costs and Scalability Issues



One of the key challenges faced by the Asia-Pacific protein expression market is the high cost of protein production and scalability issues. Despite advancements in expression systems, producing proteins on a large scale remains a complex and expensive process. For instance, the need for specialized equipment, high-quality culture media, and skilled professionals in the production process can increase the overall cost. Additionally, achieving a balance between product yield and quality is a constant challenge, particularly for complex proteins. Small and medium-sized biotech companies, especially in developing markets within the region, may find it difficult to meet these production costs, hindering the widespread adoption of protein expression technologies. To address this challenge, continued innovation in cost-effective production platforms and more efficient scaling techniques will be crucial.



Key Market Trends

Adoption of Cell-Free Protein Expression Systems



One of the emerging trends in the Asia-Pacific protein expression market is the increasing adoption of cell-free protein expression systems. Unlike traditional cell-based systems that require living cells to produce proteins, cell-free systems use extracts from cells or simplified cell-free systems that allow for the rapid production of proteins without the need for cell culture. This innovation significantly reduces production time and costs, offering greater flexibility and scalability. Cell-free systems are particularly beneficial for producing difficult-to-express proteins, which are often challenging to produce using conventional expression methods. As biotech companies look for faster and more cost-efficient production methods, the demand for cell-free protein expression platforms is growing in the region, driving market expansion.



Key Market Players

GenCefe Co., Ltd.

Takara Bio Inc.

Merck KGaA

Charles River Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

GeNext Genomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi Biologics

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Domainex

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $540.21 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Report Scope:



In this report, the Asia-Pacific Protein Expression Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Asia-Pacific Protein Expression Market, By Application:

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Research and Development

Industrial Usage

Asia-Pacific Protein Expression Market, By Product:

Kits and Reagents

Expression Vectors

Competent Cells

Plastic Consumables and Accessories

Asia-Pacific Protein Expression Market, By End User:

Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

CRO and CDMO

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Asia-Pacific Protein Expression Market, By Country:

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Malaysia

Indonesia

Vietnam

Australia

Thailand

Philippines

