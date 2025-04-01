Europe Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Report 2024-2033, Competitive Analysis of F. Hoffmann-La Roche, ICON, QIAGEN, DiaSorin, and ELITech Group

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market: Focus on Product, Platform, Disease, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe hematologic malignancies testing market was valued at $921.3 million in 2024 and is expected to reach $2.62 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.32% during the forecast period 2024-2033

Detecting and tracking blood cancers like leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma is the primary focus of the Europe Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market. The market is expanding significantly due to the increasing incidence of these malignancies and ongoing technological advancements. Key diagnostic technologies are essential for accurate diagnosis, prognosis, and personalized treatment planning. These technologies include next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), flow cytometry, and immunohistochemistry.





A rise in clinical research and trials, the growing burden of hematologic cancers, and the growing demand for precise diagnostic solutions are the main factors propelling the market's growth. The demand for hematologic malignancy testing kits and services is also being driven by increased government funding and healthcare initiatives that support early detection and treatment. Continuous developments in molecular diagnostics have produced more innovative and effective testing solutions.



Additionally, the expansion of testing accessibility through hospitals, specialized diagnostic centers, and online healthcare platforms is improving patient access across Europe. As precision medicine and targeted therapies gain traction, the demand for hematologic malignancy testing is expected to rise, fostering market growth across the region.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The Europe hematologic malignancies testing market has been segmented based on various categories, such as products, platforms, diseases, and end users. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy: The Europe hematologic malignancies testing market is a highly fragmented market, with many smaller and private companies constantly entering the market. Key players in the Europe hematologic malignancies testing market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of products and services.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ICON plc

QIAGEN N.V.

DiaSorin S.p.A

ELITech Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $921.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2620 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Europe Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market: Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Hematologic Malignancies Diagnostic Tests

1.3 Market Footprint and Growth Potential



2 Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market: Industry Analysis

2.1 Key Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

2.1.1 Growing Utilization of Next-Generation Sequencing and Artificial Intelligence in Hematologic Malignancies Testing

2.1.2 Increasing Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions among Key Players

2.2 Regulatory Framework

2.2.1 Regulatory Framework in Europe

2.3 COVID-19's Impact on Cancer Diagnostic Market

2.4 Supply Chain Analysis

2.4.1 Key Entities in Supply Chain

2.5 Pricing Analysis

2.6 Comparative Analysis of Hematologic Malignancies Test by Different Parameters



3 Region

3.1 Regional Summary

3.2 Drivers and Restraints

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 Regional Overview

3.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

3.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3.4 Germany

3.3.5 U.K.

3.3.6 Spain

3.3.7 Italy

3.3.8 France

3.3.9 Denmark

3.3.10 Rest-of-Europe



4 Europe Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

4.1 Key Strategies and Development

4.1.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

4.1.2 Regulatory and Legal Activities

4.1.3 New Offerings

4.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.2 Market Share

4.3 Company Profiles

4.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

4.3.1.1 Overview

4.3.1.2 Top Products

4.3.1.3 Top Competitors

4.3.1.4 Key Customers

4.3.1.5 Key Personnel

4.3.1.6 Corporate Strategies

4.3.1.7 Analyst View

4.3.2 ICON plc

4.3.3 QIAGEN N.V.

4.3.4 DiaSorin S.p.A

4.3.5 ELITech Group



5 Research Methodology

