Online Travel Market to Reach USD 1970 million by 2032 | Airbnb, Trivago, Thomas Cook

Online Travel Business can be defined as the entire operation of travel service areas like transportation, accommodation, and activities accessible over the Internet with emphasis on services satisfied by online travel agents (OTAs), travel apps downloaded to users' mobile devices, and direct airline or hotel bookings. Aspects like the ever-upgrading internet and mobile technology and increasing consumer demand for such experiences in digital form are responsible for the boom in market growth. The revolutionised predominant changes help travellers to compare prices wisely, read imprints for feedback, and get information without hesitation. The market is open to diverse clients, including businesses facing fierce competition. Companies are implementing strategies to attract customers and promote their brands, using AI and machine learning to improve the user experience. The digital trend of millennials is encouraging online travel bookings.

Key Industry Insights

Driver

Growth of Mobile-Based Travel Bookings

The new methodology in the travel business uses mobile phones to complete booking forms, allowing users to plan without travelling. With the increase in smartphone and internet use, travellers can book flights, hotels, and activities through apps and websites. In 2023, more than 850 million people used travel apps, with downloads exceeding 2.8 billion in 2024, improving the booking experience and providing personalized recommendations.

Restraint

High Competition and Price Sensitivity

The online travel industry is marked by intense competition and price sensitivity, creating a challenging environment for companies. Consumers are overwhelmed by numerous options for travel packages, compelling them to seek the best deals. As companies struggle to compete on price, profit margins diminish, leading to reduced investments in service enhancement, customer experience, and innovation. This relentless focus on pricing pressures firms to lower their offers, risking both profitability and differentiation in the marketplace. The industry's competitive landscape may hinder overall growth and development.

Opportunity

Rising Adoption of AI & Chatbots

The travel industry is increasingly benefiting from artificial intelligence, particularly through bots. The sector is optimistic about AI's impact on online business. By offering near-personalized planning, real-time support, and constant recommendations, AI tools improve the customer experience. Chatbots manage bookings and customer support around the clock. For example, Booking Holdings has seen its revenue increase thanks to AI initiatives like the AI ​​Trip Planner. AI is also transforming data analysis, allowing companies to better understand user preferences and optimize their services.

Challenge

Disruptions from Direct Airline & Hotel Bookings

Disruption owing to bookings made by customers directly with airlines and hotels has turned into a serious challenge for the online travel industry. The travel agencies on the one hand lose commissions from bookings, while on the other, they lose revenue control because airlines and hotels offer special deals and loyalty programs to customers who book directly on their sites. Directly booked hotels and airlines degrade the online travel agencies' role, increasing customer acquisition costs and making it difficult for them to compete. Direct bookings enhance personalized services, thus undermining the traditional OTA business model and swaying customer loyalty towards the airlines and hotels.

Key Players to Watch:

Airbnb (United States)

Booking Holdings (United States)

Ctrip (China)

Expedia Group (United States)

GetYourGuide (Germany)

Hopper (United States)

Kayak (United States)

MakeMyTrip (India)

OYO Rooms (India)

Priceline (United States)

Rakuten Travel (Japan)

Thomas Cook (United Kingdom)

Trip.com (China)

TripAdvisor (United States)

Trivago (Germany)

Other Active Players

Recent Development

In May 2024, The travel group booking startup Joyned introduced an AI-powered planner that allows users to exchange data while giving vendors a better understanding of consumer preferences.

In May 2024, The Singapore Tourism Board rolled out a new marketing campaign to promote online travel services and digital tourism content, aiming to attract tourists from nearby countries. The initiative resulted in a 20% increase in tourist arrivals and a boost in local bookings on travel websites.

In April 2024, Make My Trip, a leading online travel company, announced a new private charter service between Mumbai and Bhutan. This charter, included in its holiday packages, will operate weekly, catering to the growing demand from Indian travellers visiting Bhutan.



Key Segments of Market Report

By Service Type

Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)

Direct Travel Suppliers

Meta Search Websites



By Platform Type

Web-Based

Mobile-Based

By Application

International Booking

Domestic Booking

By Region:

North America is poised to become a prominent hub for online travel services, bolstered by advanced technology, high Internet connectivity, and a large consumer base interested in online bookings. The region's strong economic growth and established travel sectors support e-commerce in this field. The online travel sector thrives due to a flourishing hospitality industry and increased international leisure and domestic business travel. Millennial preferences, diverse international travellers, and technological advancements, alongside a shift towards sustainable tourism, present substantial growth opportunities.



Comprehensive Offerings:

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Contents of Online Travel Market:

Executive Summary

In the market research report, the executive summary highlights the most critical market findings, including key trends and actionable insights, offering clients a snapshot of the report's core takeaways.

Market Landscape

This section is crafted to include a detailed analysis of Buy BNPL Pay Later Market Dynamics, Growth Trends, and Regulatory Frameworks. Tools like PESTEL Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and Investment Pockets are employed to present a thorough market outlook and future growth projections.

Online Travel Market Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis examines the Key Players, Their Positioning, Strengths, And Opportunities. By mapping competition, we provide actionable intelligence for clients to strategize effectively.

Online Travel Market Segmentation Analysis

In segmentation, we break down the market into Key and Sub-Segments, focusing on their growth potential, demand patterns, and overall market contribution.

Regional Analysis

Through in-depth global, regional, and country-level insights, we analyse key growth drivers and challenges specific to each geography.

Online Travel Market Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion

The concluding section consolidates the findings, offering strategic recommendations and emphasizing practical, client-centric strategies to navigate market complexities.

Thematic Research Methodology

Leveraging primary and secondary research, we ensure data authenticity and reliability.

Our reports follow the MORE Principle:

Magnifying Insights : Delivering accurate and detailed research findings.

: Delivering accurate and detailed research findings. Optimizing Strategies : Customizing strategies for client needs.

: Customizing strategies for client needs. Refining Solutions : Continuously enhancing research processes.

: Continuously enhancing research processes. Elevating Client Impact: Creating measurable value for client success.

