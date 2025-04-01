Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Commercial Debt Recovery Global Market Size & Growth Report with Updated Recession Risk Forecasts by Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 2025 Commercial Debt Recovery Global Market Size & Growth Report covers market size, revenue, growth, and share across 4 global regions (The Americas, Europe, Asia & Oceania, Africa & Middle East), 22 subregions, and 195 countries. Figures are from 2013 through 2024, with forecasts for 2025 and the next 5 years.



The historical data utilizes in-depth survey results from companies selling commercial debt recovery. The survey data is combined with country-specific economic data. Our analysts develop the forecasts using models that account for trends and dynamics in the market, country, region, and macroeconomic factors.

This report is relied on by professionals looking for a complete worldwide view of market size, revenue, growth, and forecasts across 195 countries. The report is utilized for market sizing, strategic planning, sales & marketing strategy, benchmarking, expansion strategy, along with other analysis and planning. The top banks, consulting firms, accounting firms, and many of the Fortune 1000 depend on these reports for their market research needs.

Some of the key sales channels for commercial debt recovery include:

Collection agencies

Credit bureaus

Repossession services

The regions and countries covered include:

Major Regions

Africa

Americas

Asia & Oceania

Europe

Subregions

North America

South America

Central America

Caribbean

Eastern Asia

Southeast Asia

Australasia

Other Oceania

Southern Asia

Central Asia

Western Europe

Northern Europe

Southeastern Europe

Eastern Europe

Southern Europe

UK & Ireland

North Africa

Southern Africa

Central Africa

Western Africa

Middle East

Eastern Africa

