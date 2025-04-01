Power and Distributed Energy Industry Opportunity Analysis Report 2025: Unprecedented Investment Levels in Power Continue as the Global Movement Towards Decarbonization Increases

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Power and Distributed Energy, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Renewable energy deployment is experiencing accelerated growth. Global investment in power generation reached a record high of $961.45 billion in 2024, up from $856.14 billion in 2023.

The renewable energy sector led this investment surge, with solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind energy accounting for $589.74 billion. Solar and wind energy demand is increasing globally, primarily due to decreasing costs and supportive regulations. They are essential for the energy transition, as their deployment is crucial for achieving higher levels of clean electrification.



In 2024, the United States saw unprecedented growth in clean energy installations. Texas and California demonstrated that substantial solar and battery resources can help alleviate grid challenges during extreme weather events and periods of high electricity demand. In the same year, solar PV and wind energy accounted for 74.4% of China's power investment mix.



Looking ahead to 2025, China and the United States are expected to maintain their leadership in renewable energy because policymakers, regulators, and system operators increasingly recognize the multiple roles of renewables and will promote their integration into the energy mix.



Top Growth Opportunities for 2025

Growth Opportunity 1: Solar PV

Growth Opportunity 2: Offshore Wind

Growth Opportunity 3: Hydro Power

Growth Opportunity 4: Onshore Wind

Growth Opportunity 5: Reshoring of Equipment and Component Supply Chains

Growth Opportunity 6: Hybrid Solutions - Renewables Combined with Storage Systems

Growth Opportunity 7: Rise of PPAs - Alternative Financing Options

Growth Opportunity 8: Decarbonization of Low- temperature Heat

Growth Opportunity 9: Geothermal

Growth Opportunity 10: Advanced and Digital Servicing Propositions

