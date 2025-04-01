United States (USA) Military Drones Market to Hit $5.73 Billion in 2024

Delray Beach, FL, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "US Military Drones Market by Platform (Small, Tactical, Strategic), Application (UCAVs, ISR, Delivery), Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid) - Forecast to 2028", The US Military Drones market is expected to reach USD 8.13 billion in 2023 from USD 5.73 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

UAVs in the US are widely used in military and security applications due to increased budgets. The US Navy is focusing on the development of UAVs that can be integrated into its naval fleet. The US Armed Forces are also exploring versatile and lethal Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) and Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (MUAVs), such as Switchblade, to enhance their defense capabilities. Along with the military sector, the commercial sector is also expected to offer growth opportunities for military drones during the forecast period.

The military drone market in the US is marked by several key initiatives aimed at enhancing unmanned aerial capabilities. The Future Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (FTUAS) program, led by Martin UAV and Textron Systems’ AAI Corporation, is currently evaluating demonstrator aircraft, with a formal acquisition process expected in 2024. Additionally, the US Air Force is procuring RQ-20B Puma systems for base security and exploring the Low-Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator, potentially acquiring additional Valkyries. These initiatives highlight a commitment toward the development and procurement of versatile and innovative unmanned systems by various military branches, in turn driving the military drone market.

United States (USA) Military Drones Market Segmentation:

In 2024, Strategic UAVs accounted for the largest share by platform segment in the US Military Drones market.

Based on the platform, the military drone market has been segmented into small, tactical, and strategic drones. Small drones have been further segmented into nano, micro, and mini; tactical drones into close-range, short-range, medium-range, and long-range; and strategic drones into HALE and MALE. The small segment is estimated to account for a small share of the military drone market in 2024, owing to the low prices of small military drones. However, these drones constitute the majority of the market share by volume. The strategic segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2024. It is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the high price of HALE and MALE drone platforms. Tactical drones fly at altitudes ranging between 3,000 and 8,000 meters and are principally used in military applications. They fill the gap between small drones and strategic drones by combining the flexibility of small platforms with high-end platforms.

Strategic drones, encompassing High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) and Medium-Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) types, redefine intelligence gathering and military projection with their impressive capabilities. HALE drones, exemplified by the Northrop Grumman Global Hawk, soar at stratospheric altitudes for over 30 hours, delivering unparalleled coverage and strategic intelligence.

Based on Application, the ISR subsegment of the Application segment accounted for the largest US Military drone market share in 2024.

Based on application, the military drone market has been segmented into UCAVs, ISR, and Delivery. The ISR segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the US Military Drone market in 2024. Factors driving their growth include technological advancements, evolving battlefield requirements, cost-effectiveness, and humanitarian applications. However, challenges such as cybersecurity vulnerabilities, weather limitations, and integration with existing logistics systems need careful consideration.

Unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) have emerged as a new armed defense asset owing to their ability to carry out several combat responsibilities in the air. They have emerged as genuine military force multipliers that can disclose military intelligence information to other aerial platforms. UCAVs carry out precision strikes on targets of preference. They are considered the new-generation threat in an era of information warfare and net-centric operations.

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) are ushering in a new era of battlefield awareness in the military drone market. These advanced drones seamlessly blend reconnaissance capabilities with tactical flexibility, providing real-time information to commanders while minimizing risks associated with manned missions.

Military drones are being sought across the globe for the direct delivery of emergency supplies to battlefields. Delivery drones are used by military forces to supply ammunition and food. For instance, through its website, the Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons of the US Marine Corps has requested information from UAV manufacturers regarding unmanned vehicles with a weight of not more than 1.320 pounds that can operate in harsh environmental conditions for delivering emergency supplies in battlefields.

