Enphase Energy Assists SunPower Customers with Monitoring and Service Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that more than 2,500 SunPower customers have transitioned to Enphase monitoring since SunPower’s bankruptcy filing in August 2024.

Several hundred thousand SunPower customers currently use its proprietary PV Supervisor communications gateway for monitoring. Many of these systems are built with Enphase microinverters. Enphase is offering various options for these homeowners ranging from system monitoring, service plans, and even full system upgrades.

“At Enphase, we understand the uncertainty SunPower system owners are facing,” said Nitish Mathur, SVP of customer experience at Enphase Energy. “We’re fully committed to honoring warranties for our microinverters used in SunPower systems and ensuring a seamless transition to Enphase monitoring. Thousands of customers have already made the switch, and we’re moving quickly to support many more, helping them manage their systems with confidence and ease.”

The Enphase® Monitoring Kit enables homeowners to track energy production and consumption in real time through the Enphase mobile app. The kit includes an IQ® Gateway device along with current transformers and can be commissioned by Enphase’s field service team in coordination with our installer partners. The hardware is covered by a five-year limited warranty. While the kit works seamlessly with most solar inverters, compatibility with certain third-party batteries such as SunPower SunVault is not yet available.

Enphase is also offering SunPower customers its annual service plan solution, Enphase Care, as well as access to its Third-Party Upgrade Program to replace older string inverters and legacy SolarBridge microinverters with IQ Microinverter-based systems. For more information and resources regarding support for SunPower systems, please visit the Enphase support website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power — and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 80.0 million microinverters, and approximately 4.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

