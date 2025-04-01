Spectra Logic Introduces Rio Media Suite Platform for Media Management and Archiving

Boulder, CO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic®, a global leader in data management and storage solutions, today introduced Rio Media Suite™, a subscription-based media archiving platform (MAP) that offers media professionals a simple, modular and affordable solution to manage, archive and retrieve media assets across a broad range of on-premises, hybrid and cloud storage systems.

Today, many media professionals struggle with scattered media archives, slow retrieval times, and the high costs of maintaining legacy archives and outdated middleware systems, taking precious time and resources away from creative flow.

Designed to provide seamless, fast and secure access to media assets across diverse storage environments, Rio Media Suite software helps break down legacy silos, automates and streamlines media workflows, and efficiently archives media. As a result, production teams, editors and archivists can find, retrieve and manage media effortlessly ­­— whether on local storage, deep archive, or in the cloud — ensuring creative teams stay focused on storytelling, not media logistics.

The Rio Media Suite platform foundation is built upon MediaEngine, a high-performance media archiver that orchestrates secure access and enables data mobility between ecosystem applications and storage services. A variety of application extensions integrate seamlessly with MediaEngine to streamline and simplify tasks such as creating and managing lifecycle policies, performing partial file restores, and configuring watch folders to monitor and automatically archive media assets.

Unlike typical legacy systems where one size fits all, the modular MAP design of Rio Media Suite allows creative teams to choose an optimal set of features to manage and archive their media, with the flexibility to add capabilities as needs change or new application extensions become available. Combined with a subscription-based pricing model, this extensible approach offers maximum flexibility and affordability, while keeping administration and complexity to a minimum.

Available object- and file-storage connectors enable a range of Spectra Logic and third-party storage options, including Spectra® BlackPearl® storage systems, Spectra Object-Based Tape, major third-party file and object storage systems, and public cloud object storage services from leading providers such as AWS, Geyser Data, Google, Microsoft and Wasabi.

“Rio Media Suite represents the state-of-the-art in media management and archiving for creative professionals across the entire media and entertainment spectrum. It provides superior data mobility, significant time savings, and a compelling economic model that helps reduce the total cost of preserving and managing irreplaceable media assets for decades to come,” said Hossein ZiaShakeri, senior vice president of business development and strategic alliances at Spectra Logic. “Rio Media Suite is ideal for organizations that want to spend less time managing their media management environments and more time creating and telling stories.”

Rio Media Suite Benefits

Intelligent Media Orchestration: Automates and optimizes media management and movement based on customizable policies.

Automates and optimizes media management and movement based on customizable policies. Unified Access: Manages content across file, object, tape, hybrid cloud or public cloud storage infrastructures.

Manages content across file, object, tape, hybrid cloud or public cloud storage infrastructures. Efficient Archiving: Affordably preserves media assets with maximum flexibility and extensibility, with simple yet powerful administration.

Affordably preserves media assets with maximum flexibility and extensibility, with simple yet powerful administration. Targeted File Retrieval : Retrieves specific media segments instantly, minimizing wait times, bandwidth consumption and storage overhead.

: Retrieves specific media segments instantly, minimizing wait times, bandwidth consumption and storage overhead. Smart Search & Metadata Management: Searches, discovers and retrieves media assets quickly through intuitive prefixing, tagging, indexing and tools.

Searches, discovers and retrieves media assets quickly through intuitive prefixing, tagging, indexing and tools. Effortless Integration: Works with leading PAM, MAM, orchestration and automation systems, ensuring seamless interoperability.

Works with leading PAM, MAM, orchestration and automation systems, ensuring seamless interoperability. Flexible Deployment Topologies: Supports on-premises, hybrid cloud and public cloud storage deployments for comprehensive accessibility and redundancy.

Rio Media Suite Platform Ecosystem:

Module Type Role MediaEngine Platform Foundation Orchestration, access security, data mobility PolicyBuilder Application Extension Lifecycle policy management TimeFrame Application Extension Precise time- or frame-based

partial file restores MediaPort Application Extension Portable media ingest MediaPanel Application Extension Manage, archive and access Avid and non-Avid assets within Avid Media Composer WatchFolder Application Extension Drag-and-drop automated file/folder archiving & indexing ObjectConnect Object Storage Connector S3 | S3 Glacier | Spectra DS3 object storage connectivity FileConnect File Storage Connector NFS | CIFS | SMB | FTP

File system access, file transfer MediaMigrator Application Extension Rio Media Migration Services



See a Demonstration at NAB Show

A live demonstration of Rio Media Suite software will be available during exhibit hours on April 6-9, 2025, in the Spectra Logic booth (SL8519) at NAB Show, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. To meet with Spectra Logic at the show, or to obtain a free exhibition pass, please visit spectralogic.com/meet-with-spectra-at-nab-2025/.

Availability

Rio Media Suite software is available for Q2 delivery. For more information, or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.spectralogic.com/contact/.

About Spectra Logic

Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store, and preserve long-term business data, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

