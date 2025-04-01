Cypher Partners with U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division to Accelerate Military Decision Making Through AI-Agent, BATTLEMIND

ASHBURN, Va., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypher, LLC, a leader in advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for the national security sector, today announced it has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division. This strategic partnership integrates Cypher’s AI-Agent, Battlemind powered by the Guided Heuristic On-prem Support & Troubleshooting (G.H.O.S.T.) platform, into the 25th Infantry Division’s tactical environment, transforming the manual Military Decision-Making Process into a faster, more efficient process that saves time and enhances accuracy through dynamic human-machine teaming.

Specifically tailored for U.S. Army planning operations, Battlemind rapidly synthesizes and analyzes battlefield intelligence, mission parameters, and courses of action to generate precise, actionable, and doctrinally sound outputs. A secure and scalable solution, Battlemind operates seamlessly at all classification levels, safeguarding sensitive data while ensuring real-time access to mission-critical intelligence. Engineered for immediate field acceptance, Battlemind’s adaptable architecture and modular design enable rapid integration across multiple echelons of command ensuring enhanced situational awareness, coordination and synchronization, operational agility, and risk mitigation.

“As a former U.S. Army Intelligence Officer, I’ve witnessed firsthand the immense cognitive burden placed on our warfighters and strategic planners. Battlemind does not replace human decision-making—Battlemind is a force multiplier ensuring our nation’s warriors have the definitive edge to execute quicker, smarter, and safer when it matters most,” said Joseph Anderson, Founder & CEO of Cypher, LLC.

The 25th Infantry Division recently activated Battlemind during Freedom Shield, a command post exercise executed alongside South Korean forces. The exercise validated Battlemind’s potential to optimize planning processes and expedite responses in a fast-paced military setting. The 25th Infantry Division now intends to extend its application across the Division and integrate the solution into forthcoming Indo-Pacific initiatives, further boosting overall combat readiness.

“AI-driven decision support is transforming how warfighters operate in complex environments,” said Colonel Peter Walther, Division Operations Officer, G3, U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division. “I have nearly two decades of operational planning experience and the decision advantage GHOST provides is unmatched. This AI planning tool is critical for planners to operate at the speed of modern conflict.”

Cypher will continue working with key Department of Defense stakeholders to refine and roll out Battlemind across a wider array of military applications. By matching front-line requirements with breakthrough technology, this initiative lays the foundation for data-driven approaches that bolster both tactical and long-range objectives.

For detailed information or to schedule a demonstration, visit https://www.ghostbattlemind.ai.

