Sernova Biotherapeutics Provides Update on Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Cell Pouch™ Bio-Hybrid Organ for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes

DSMB supports advancement for Sernova’s clinical trial

Study is on track to meet key clinical trial endpoints

LONDON, Ontario and BOSTON, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sernova Biotherapeutics, (TSX: SVA) (OTCQB: SEOVF) (FSE/XETRA: PSH), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on developing it’s Cell Pouch Bio-hybrid Organ as a functional cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D), today provided an update on its ongoing clinical trial in patients with T1D.

Yesterday, on March 31, the Data and Safety Management Board (DSMB) for Sernova’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial, conducted a scheduled annual data review. The DSMB has sanctioned the enrollment of the final patient in Cohort B. In addition, following consultation with the DSMB, Sernova is preparing to advance to Cohort C of the trial in H2 2025.

The primary endpoint of our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial is the demonstration of safety and tolerability of islet transplantation into Cell Pouch for the treatment of T1D in patients with hypoglycemia unawareness and a history of severe hypoglycemic episodes. Based on the clinical data that Sernova has acquired to date, and the endorsement of safety from the DSMB, we believe we are on track to achieve this endpoint.

Upon conclusion of Cohort C, Sernova plans to launch a T1D clinical trial of the Cell Pouch™ Bio-hybrid Organ with induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) islet-like clusters in collaboration with Evotec.

We believe that Sernova’s Cell Pouch™ Bio-hybrid Organ, that is pre-vascularized prior to islet transplantation, is the only implantable and retrievable cell containment system for islet engraftment and function currently in U.S. clinical trials. Data from the ongoing trial has demonstrated islet cell survival in T1D patients from one year to more than five years as well as the ability to support insulin independence following protocol specified treatment. In addition, there has been no evidence of detrimental fibrosis of the Cell Pouch on histological analysis.

“We have collected a significant amount of data in our ongoing clinical trial and results to date suggest that we are tracking towards meeting our key clinical endpoints,” said Jonathan Rigby, President and CEO of Sernova Biotherapeutics. “We have made a great deal of strategic, operational and financing progress over recent months and as a type 1 diabetic myself, I am truly excited about the potential of our T1D Cell Pouch™ Bio-hybrid Organ and look forward to advancing our clinical trial to a positive conclusion.”

ABOUT SERNOVA BIOTHERAPEUTICS

Sernova Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing regenerative medicine therapeutics combining its Cell Pouch with human donor cells or stem-cell derived islet like clusters in collaboration with Evotec to create a Bio-hybrid Organ to treat T1D. A Bio-hybrid Organ is comprised of non-biomaterials, such as the Cell Pouch, integrated with living tissues to replace the function of a compromised organ. This innovative approach aims to deliver a potentially revolutionary treatment for patients with chronic diseases, initially focusing on T1D and thyroid disorders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Burke VP, Investor Relations (917) 751-5713 Email: David.Burke@sernova.com Website: https://sernova.com/

