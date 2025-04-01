Heritage Grocers Group Portfolio of Companies Partners with Olive Crest to Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect

ONTARIO, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country is pleased to announce its portfolio of companies which include Cardenas Markets, Los Altos Ranch Markets, El Rancho Supermercado, and Tony’s Fresh Market, have launched in-store fundraising campaigns, in partnership with Olive Crest and the Child Abuse Stops Here Network, to prevent child abuse and neglect through their respective philanthropic arms, the Cardenas Markets Foundation; Manos y Corazones Unidos; and Tony’s Charitable Foundation.

“Each of us shares the responsibility to create positive and nurturing environments where children feel safe and can thrive, while ensuring families in crisis have the resources needed to overcome adversity," said Adam Salgado, President & Executive Director for the Heritage Grocers Giving Foundation. “Reaching children early in life is essential, as their earliest experiences shape the individuals they will become. By partnering with Olive Crest, we know we can make a meaningful and lasting impact.”

Customers across Heritage’s portfolio of companies can support this effort by rounding up their grocery order to the nearest dollar. All round-up funds collected in April will support the transformative services that Olive Crest and the Child Abuse Stops Here Network offer to ensure that children in crisis receive the resources to heal and tools to transition into strong, confident, and resilient adults.

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

Contact

Marisa Kutansky

Senior Communications Director

Tel: (909) 923-7426 ext. 1414

Email: mkutansky@heritagegrocers.com