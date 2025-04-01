China Shared Mobility Market Research Report 2023-2025 & 2030: Rising Vehicle Ownership Costs, Parking Difficulties, Traffic Congestion, and Environmental Awareness Driving Demand

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shared Mobility Market, China, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The shared mobility market in China is undergoing significant transformation, driven by advanced technologies that enhance efficiency and safety. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the shared mobility market in China, focusing on 4 key segments: ridehailing, ridesharing, bikesharing, and car rental.



While ridehailing has reached a high level of maturity, the other segments demonstrate significant potential driven by changing consumer preferences and heightened competition. Rising vehicle ownership costs, parking difficulties, traffic congestion, and environmental awareness are expected to drive the demand for shared mobility solutions. However, market performance is closely tied to the broader economic landscape, with ongoing economic uncertainties presenting challenges despite government support.



This report outlines the current size of the shared mobility market in China, providing historical data and relevant forecasts. It includes market highlights for 2023, insight into future trends leading up to 2030, and a detailed segment-wise analysis. It examines the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage.



Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment: Transformation in the Shared Mobility Market

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Market

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Shared Mobility Market

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generators in the Shared Mobility Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Overall Gross Market Volume (GMV) and Fleet Size

Shared Mobility Fleet by Segment

Shared Mobility GMV by Segment

GMV Split by Segment

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generators in the Ridehailing Sector

Growth Metrics

GMV and Fleet Size Forecast

Fleet Size Forecast by Segment

GMV Forecast by Segment

Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

GMV Forecast Analysis

Market Share

Competitive Benchmarking

Ridehailing Market Readiness

Competitive Force Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generators in the Ridesharing Sector

Growth Metrics

GMV and Fleet Size Forecast

Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

GMV Forecast Analysis

Market Share

Competitive Benchmarking

Ridesharing Market Readiness

Competitive Force Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generators in the Bikesharing Sector

Growth Metrics

GMV and Fleet Size Forecast

Fleet Size Forecast by Segment

GMV Forecast by Segment

Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

GMV Forecast Analysis

Market Share

Competitive Benchmarking

Bikesharing Market Readiness

Competitive Force Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generators in the Car Rental Sector

Growth Metrics

GMV and Fleet Size Forecast

Fleet Size Forecast by Segment

GMV Forecast by Segment

Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

GMV Forecast Analysis

Market Share

Competitive Benchmarking

Car Rental Market Readiness

Competitive Force Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Intelligence Features and Service Personalization

Growth Opportunity 2: Lower Tier Market Expansion

Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Partnerships and Business Model Diversification

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

Key Data Figures

Shared Mobility: Growth Metrics, China, 2023

Shared Mobility: Growth Drivers, China, 2024-2030

Shared Mobility: Growth Restraints, China, 2024-2030

Shared Mobility: GMV and Fleet Size Forecast, China, 2021-2030

Shared Mobility: Fleet Size Forecast, China, 2021-2030

Shared Mobility: GMV Forecast, China, 2021-2030

Shared Mobility: GMV Split by Segments, China 2023

Ridehailing: Growth Metrics, China, 2023

Ridehailing: GMV and Fleet Size Forecast, China, 2021-2030

Ridehailing: Fleet Size Forecast by Segment, China, 2021-2030

Ridehailing: GMV Forecast by Segment, China, 2021-2030

Ridehailing: Public Taxi Fleet Market Share by Region, China, 2023

Ridehailing: PHV Fleet Market Share by Company, China, 2023

Ridehailing: Competitive Benchmarking, China, 2023

Ridesharing: Growth Metrics, China, 2023

Ridesharing: GMV and Fleet Size Forecast, China, 2021-2030

Ridesharing: Market Share, China, 2023

Ridesharing: Competitive Benchmarking, China, 2023

Bikesharing: Growth Metrics, China, 2023

Bikesharing: GMV and Fleet Size Forecast, China, 2021-2030

Bikesharing: Fleet Size Forecast by Segment, China, 2021-2030

Bikesharing: GMV Forecast by Segment, China, 2021-2030

Bikesharing: Traditional Bikesharing Market Share, China, 2023

Bikesharing: Electric Bikesharing Market Share, China, 2023

Bikesharing: Competitive Benchmarking, China, 2023

Car Rental: Growth Metrics, China, 2023

Car Rental: GMV and Fleet Size Forecast, China, 2021-2030

Car Rental: Fleet Size Forecast by Segment, China, 2021-2030

Car Rental: GMV Forecast by Segment, China, 2021-2030

Car Rental: Market Share by Corporate User, China, 2023

Car Rental: Market Share by Individual Customers, China, 2023

Car Rental: Competitive Benchmarking, China, 2023

