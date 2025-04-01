China Shared Mobility Market Research Report 2023-2025 & 2030: Rising Vehicle Ownership Costs, Parking Difficulties, Traffic Congestion, and Environmental Awareness Driving Demand

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shared Mobility Market, China, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The shared mobility market in China is undergoing significant transformation, driven by advanced technologies that enhance efficiency and safety. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the shared mobility market in China, focusing on 4 key segments: ridehailing, ridesharing, bikesharing, and car rental.
While ridehailing has reached a high level of maturity, the other segments demonstrate significant potential driven by changing consumer preferences and heightened competition. Rising vehicle ownership costs, parking difficulties, traffic congestion, and environmental awareness are expected to drive the demand for shared mobility solutions. However, market performance is closely tied to the broader economic landscape, with ongoing economic uncertainties presenting challenges despite government support.
This report outlines the current size of the shared mobility market in China, providing historical data and relevant forecasts. It includes market highlights for 2023, insight into future trends leading up to 2030, and a detailed segment-wise analysis. It examines the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Shared Mobility Market
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Market
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Shared Mobility Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generators in the Shared Mobility Market
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Overall Gross Market Volume (GMV) and Fleet Size
- Shared Mobility Fleet by Segment
- Shared Mobility GMV by Segment
- GMV Split by Segment
- Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generators in the Ridehailing Sector
- Growth Metrics
- GMV and Fleet Size Forecast
- Fleet Size Forecast by Segment
- GMV Forecast by Segment
- Fleet Size Forecast Analysis
- GMV Forecast Analysis
- Market Share
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Ridehailing Market Readiness
- Competitive Force Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generators in the Ridesharing Sector
- Growth Metrics
- GMV and Fleet Size Forecast
- Fleet Size Forecast Analysis
- GMV Forecast Analysis
- Market Share
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Ridesharing Market Readiness
- Competitive Force Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generators in the Bikesharing Sector
- Growth Metrics
- GMV and Fleet Size Forecast
- Fleet Size Forecast by Segment
- GMV Forecast by Segment
- Fleet Size Forecast Analysis
- GMV Forecast Analysis
- Market Share
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Bikesharing Market Readiness
- Competitive Force Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generators in the Car Rental Sector
- Growth Metrics
- GMV and Fleet Size Forecast
- Fleet Size Forecast by Segment
- GMV Forecast by Segment
- Fleet Size Forecast Analysis
- GMV Forecast Analysis
- Market Share
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Car Rental Market Readiness
- Competitive Force Analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Intelligence Features and Service Personalization
- Growth Opportunity 2: Lower Tier Market Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Partnerships and Business Model Diversification
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
Key Data Figures
- Shared Mobility: Growth Metrics, China, 2023
- Shared Mobility: Growth Drivers, China, 2024-2030
- Shared Mobility: Growth Restraints, China, 2024-2030
- Shared Mobility: GMV and Fleet Size Forecast, China, 2021-2030
- Shared Mobility: Fleet Size Forecast, China, 2021-2030
- Shared Mobility: GMV Forecast, China, 2021-2030
- Shared Mobility: GMV Split by Segments, China 2023
- Ridehailing: Growth Metrics, China, 2023
- Ridehailing: GMV and Fleet Size Forecast, China, 2021-2030
- Ridehailing: Fleet Size Forecast by Segment, China, 2021-2030
- Ridehailing: GMV Forecast by Segment, China, 2021-2030
- Ridehailing: Public Taxi Fleet Market Share by Region, China, 2023
- Ridehailing: PHV Fleet Market Share by Company, China, 2023
- Ridehailing: Competitive Benchmarking, China, 2023
- Ridesharing: Growth Metrics, China, 2023
- Ridesharing: GMV and Fleet Size Forecast, China, 2021-2030
- Ridesharing: Market Share, China, 2023
- Ridesharing: Competitive Benchmarking, China, 2023
- Bikesharing: Growth Metrics, China, 2023
- Bikesharing: GMV and Fleet Size Forecast, China, 2021-2030
- Bikesharing: Fleet Size Forecast by Segment, China, 2021-2030
- Bikesharing: GMV Forecast by Segment, China, 2021-2030
- Bikesharing: Traditional Bikesharing Market Share, China, 2023
- Bikesharing: Electric Bikesharing Market Share, China, 2023
- Bikesharing: Competitive Benchmarking, China, 2023
- Car Rental: Growth Metrics, China, 2023
- Car Rental: GMV and Fleet Size Forecast, China, 2021-2030
- Car Rental: Fleet Size Forecast by Segment, China, 2021-2030
- Car Rental: GMV Forecast by Segment, China, 2021-2030
- Car Rental: Market Share by Corporate User, China, 2023
- Car Rental: Market Share by Individual Customers, China, 2023
- Car Rental: Competitive Benchmarking, China, 2023
