Top 10 Growth Opportunities for the Global Water Utilities Market in 2025 - Desalination, AI, and Reuse Drive 2025 Water Utility Market Transformation

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities for the Global Water Utilities Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Water utilities must improve resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change-induced weather disruptions, which have caused unprecedented levels of flooding or drought. In the last 5 years, there has been a decisive shift in policies and regulations, which now significantly focus on ensuring water security.



Water conservation and reuse have become primary focus areas of investment for water utilities. AMI-based smart water metering solutions are witnessing unprecedented demand, primarily driven by the need to reduce NRW loss and improve the conservation of available water resources. Innovative digital solutions in the water sector will improve infrastructure productivity and bridge the skills gap water utilities are facing.

Private sector participation through the innovative x-as-a-service business model holds the potential to address infrastructure spending challenges. This deliverable evaluates the top 10 growth opportunities in the water utilities market, analyzes the growth environment and enablers, and determines companies best positioned to capture these emerging opportunities.



Top Growth Opportunities for 2025

Smart Water Metering Enabling Seamless Expansion into Holistic NRW Loss Monitoring and Management

Innovative Financing and Business Models Enabling Equitable Access to Water Infrastructure

Desalination's Adoption as a Climate-proof Solution to Reduce Water Stress

Smart Sewer, Stormwater, and CSO Management

Cybersecurity in Water Infrastructure

Digital Twins and AI/ML-based Analytic Platforms Enabling Net-zero or Carbon-neutral Water Utilities

Diversified End Application of Sludge Creating New Revenue Streams

PFAS and Micropollutant Destruction Solutions

AI for the Workforce - Optimizing Resources and Mitigating Skill and Labor Shortages

Water Reuse, a Long-term Solution to Improve Water Security

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ot5a9f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.