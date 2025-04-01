Salt & Fat Reduction in Food & Beverages: Key Technologies and Trends to 2029

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Technologies for Salt and Fat Reduction in Food and Beverage Products, Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cardiovascular disease, obesity, and other lifestyle diseases are either caused or aggravated by consumption of highly processed food products with large quantities of added salt and fat ingredients that are added to improve flavor and extend shelf life. More and more consumers are demanding reductions in salt and fat content, food and safety organizations across the world are implementing various strategies to achieve to the same goal and improve population health.



To satisfy the demand for healthier ingredients in food and beverages, manufacturers across the value chain are introducing alternative ingredients, such as potassium salts and umami ingredients instead of table salt or carbohydrates and proteins instead of fats, and/or implementing advanced processing techniques for crystal size reduction, oil droplet formation, or encapsulation to enhance flavor perception similar to conventional ingredients, but in a much smaller dosage.



This study discusses advances in enabling technologies for salt and fat reduction in food and beverage products. Along with regional trend analysis, the research provides details about the innovation ecosystem, focused on technology developers and adopters, R&D and commercialization efforts, and commercialization use cases. A top-level IP analysis along with key technology growth opportunities is part of the research scope.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Size Reduction Technologies to Improve Taste and Texture Perception at Low Doses

Encapsulating Salt and Fat Molecules for Enhanced Flavor Release

Customized Products to Meet Individual and Collective Needs for Salt and Fat Reduction

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Emerging Innovations in Salt and Fat Reduction

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Research Segmentation

Growth Generator

Excess Salt and Fat Consumption Resulting in Serious Global Health Risks

Salt and Fat Reduction in Food and Beverage Products - Overview

Major Initiatives and Regulatory Plans to Reduce Salt and Fat in F&B Products

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Technology Advancements in Salt Reduction

Salt Reduction Technologies Widely Implemented and Experimented in Processed Food and Beverage Products

Alternative Potassium and Magnesium Salts as Replacement for Common Salt

Umami Flavor Enhancers Reducing Requirement for Salt Content

Spray Drying and Microwave Drying as Effective Methods to Reduce Crystal Size of Salt Molecules and Improve Salt Intensity

Electromagnetic Atomization to Reduce Crystal Size of Salt and Enhance Perception of Saltiness

Proposed Technique of Salt Hydrogel Marbling to Encapsulate Salt Molecules in Hollow Hydrogel Shells

High-Pressure Processing of Cold Meats to Enhance Umami Flavors and Reduce Salt Requirement

Technology Advancements in Fat Reduction

Fat Reduction Technologies Widely Implemented and Experimented in Processed Food and Beverage Products

Catalytic and Enzymatic Processing of Saturated and Trans Fat into Healthy Alternatives

Oil Droplet Structuring to Mimic Sensory Attributes of Higher-Fat Products

Oleogels to Replicate Properties of Solid Fat Ingredients

Fibers That Provide the Texture and Mouthfeel of Fats

Proteins to Emulate Creamy and Crispy Textures Derived from Fat Content

Carbohydrates as a Cost-Effective Fat Replacement Ingredient

Patent and Research Publication Analysis of Salt and Fat Reduction Technologies

Food and Beverage Product and Ingredient Manufacturers' Patent Activity for Salt and Fat Reduction Technologies

Patent Filings for Salt and Fat Reduction Technologies Highest in the United States

Research Activities Show a Preference for Advanced Technologies

Research Activities for Salt and Fat Reduction Technologies Concentrated in China, India and USA

Innovation Landscape of Salt and Fat Reduction Technologies

Technology and Ingredient Development and Commercialization Efforts

Financing Initiatives to Reduce the Consumption of Salt and Fat Ingredients Globally

Technologies Available for Licensing to Implement Salt and Fat Reduction in Food Processing

Analyst Perspective: Adoption Roadmap of Salt and Fat Reduction in Food and Beverage Products

Salt and Fat Reduction Concepts to Continue Evolving to Meet Transformative Consumer Needs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4f4hd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.