Salt & Fat Reduction in Food & Beverages: Key Technologies and Trends to 2029

Cardiovascular disease, obesity, and other lifestyle diseases are either caused or aggravated by consumption of highly processed food products with large quantities of added salt and fat ingredients that are added to improve flavor and extend shelf life. More and more consumers are demanding reductions in salt and fat content, food and safety organizations across the world are implementing various strategies to achieve to the same goal and improve population health.
To satisfy the demand for healthier ingredients in food and beverages, manufacturers across the value chain are introducing alternative ingredients, such as potassium salts and umami ingredients instead of table salt or carbohydrates and proteins instead of fats, and/or implementing advanced processing techniques for crystal size reduction, oil droplet formation, or encapsulation to enhance flavor perception similar to conventional ingredients, but in a much smaller dosage.
This study discusses advances in enabling technologies for salt and fat reduction in food and beverage products. Along with regional trend analysis, the research provides details about the innovation ecosystem, focused on technology developers and adopters, R&D and commercialization efforts, and commercialization use cases. A top-level IP analysis along with key technology growth opportunities is part of the research scope.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Size Reduction Technologies to Improve Taste and Texture Perception at Low Doses
- Encapsulating Salt and Fat Molecules for Enhanced Flavor Release
- Customized Products to Meet Individual and Collective Needs for Salt and Fat Reduction
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Emerging Innovations in Salt and Fat Reduction
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Research Segmentation
Growth Generator
- Excess Salt and Fat Consumption Resulting in Serious Global Health Risks
- Salt and Fat Reduction in Food and Beverage Products - Overview
- Major Initiatives and Regulatory Plans to Reduce Salt and Fat in F&B Products
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Technology Advancements in Salt Reduction
- Salt Reduction Technologies Widely Implemented and Experimented in Processed Food and Beverage Products
- Alternative Potassium and Magnesium Salts as Replacement for Common Salt
- Umami Flavor Enhancers Reducing Requirement for Salt Content
- Spray Drying and Microwave Drying as Effective Methods to Reduce Crystal Size of Salt Molecules and Improve Salt Intensity
- Electromagnetic Atomization to Reduce Crystal Size of Salt and Enhance Perception of Saltiness
- Proposed Technique of Salt Hydrogel Marbling to Encapsulate Salt Molecules in Hollow Hydrogel Shells
- High-Pressure Processing of Cold Meats to Enhance Umami Flavors and Reduce Salt Requirement
Technology Advancements in Fat Reduction
- Fat Reduction Technologies Widely Implemented and Experimented in Processed Food and Beverage Products
- Catalytic and Enzymatic Processing of Saturated and Trans Fat into Healthy Alternatives
- Oil Droplet Structuring to Mimic Sensory Attributes of Higher-Fat Products
- Oleogels to Replicate Properties of Solid Fat Ingredients
- Fibers That Provide the Texture and Mouthfeel of Fats
- Proteins to Emulate Creamy and Crispy Textures Derived from Fat Content
- Carbohydrates as a Cost-Effective Fat Replacement Ingredient
Patent and Research Publication Analysis of Salt and Fat Reduction Technologies
- Food and Beverage Product and Ingredient Manufacturers' Patent Activity for Salt and Fat Reduction Technologies
- Patent Filings for Salt and Fat Reduction Technologies Highest in the United States
- Research Activities Show a Preference for Advanced Technologies
- Research Activities for Salt and Fat Reduction Technologies Concentrated in China, India and USA
Innovation Landscape of Salt and Fat Reduction Technologies
- Technology and Ingredient Development and Commercialization Efforts
- Financing Initiatives to Reduce the Consumption of Salt and Fat Ingredients Globally
- Technologies Available for Licensing to Implement Salt and Fat Reduction in Food Processing
Analyst Perspective: Adoption Roadmap of Salt and Fat Reduction in Food and Beverage Products
- Salt and Fat Reduction Concepts to Continue Evolving to Meet Transformative Consumer Needs
