U.S. Ultrasound Devices Market and Companies Analysis Report 2025-2033, Featuring Detailed Profiles of GE Healthcare, Healthcare Hologic, Butterfly Network, Hitachi Healthcare Americas & More

The United States Ultrasound Devices market is expected to reach US$ 4.36 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.75 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.27% from 2025 to 2033.

The US market is dominated by factors like the aging population, developing technologies, shifting patient care approaches, and changing epidemiological patterns. Additionally, there is a strong need for imaging technologies like ultrasounds due to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses like breast cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and neurological ailments.

Key Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis



1. GE Healthcare

2. Healthcare Hologic Inc.

3. Butterfly Network

4. Hitachi Healthcare Americas

5. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6. Hologic, Inc.

7. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



Growing Need for Small Devices to Accelerate Market Development



Compact ultrasound systems are becoming more and more popular in healthcare settings because of their many potential advantages over conventional systems, including portability, affordability, non-invasiveness, and improved imaging outcomes. Further driving the growth of the U.S. market will be the increasing product introductions of compact systems by major manufacturers over widespread clinical applications nationwide.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Koninklijke Philips N.V.'s 5000 series small ultrasound system in September 2022 for use in obstetrics & gynecology, cardiology, general imaging, and point of care.



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases



The increased frequency of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular ailments, cancer, and musculoskeletal issues, is considerably driving the need for ultrasound devices in the United States. Early detection and ongoing monitoring are essential for efficient management and treatment of many disorders as their occurrence rises.

Due to its non-invasive nature, real-time imaging capabilities, and radiation-free capacity to detect abnormalities, ultrasound is a favored diagnostic tool for ailments like heart disease, cancer (particularly liver and breast cancer), and joint issues. Ultrasound is also widely available and reasonably priced, which makes it perfect for regular screenings and follow-ups. The market is anticipated to continue growing as the frequency of chronic diseases rises and there is a greater need for ultrasound equipment, especially in the areas of early-stage identification and continuous monitoring.



Rise in Government Initiatives



The growing usage of ultrasound equipment in the US is being driven by government initiatives aimed at enhancing early diagnosis, disease prevention, and healthcare access. More individuals are now able to receive basic examinations, such as ultrasound imaging, thanks to policies like the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which have increased access to healthcare. The use of non-invasive diagnostic techniques, like ultrasonography, for early disease diagnosis is also encouraged by government programs and financing for preventive care, especially in high-risk groups.

The use of ultrasound for monitoring and diagnostics is also encouraged by federal and state programs aimed at preventing cancer, managing chronic diseases, and improving maternal health. The market is expanding overall as a result of these rules and rising awareness of the value of early detection, which are encouraging the use of ultrasonography in both routine checkups and emergency care.



Competition from Other Imaging Technologies



The market for ultrasound devices is challenged by competition from alternative imaging methods, such as CT and MRI scans. CT and MRI scans offer higher-resolution images, making them the recommended option for specific diagnostic applications, such as sophisticated neurological, cardiac, and oncological imaging, even though ultrasound is less expensive, non-invasive, and radiation-free.

CT and MRI are frequently more dependable and accurate in domains where precise, high-quality imaging is essential, such as brain imaging or tumor identification. This restricts the use of ultrasonography in specific diagnostic fields. Furthermore, the advantages of ultrasonography can occasionally be overshadowed by the wider variety of capabilities that MRI and CT scanners offer for more thorough internal structural assessments, especially in more complicated or urgent cases. Ultrasound is therefore up against competition in specialized applications and high-resolution imaging.



Technological integration of advanced ultrasound systems



There are many obstacles in integrating cutting-edge ultrasound technologies, like 3D imaging and AI-driven diagnostics, into the current hospital infrastructure. These advancements frequently call for the replacement or improvement of legacy systems and necessitate significant hardware and software upgrades.

For instance, integrating AI-powered diagnostic tools necessitates not just setting up appropriate hardware but also building a strong data infrastructure that can efficiently collect and process massive amounts of imaging data. Healthcare personnel also need to be retrained to use these sophisticated tools and decipher their increasingly complicated outputs, such 3D models or AI-assisted diagnostic recommendations. The adoption of these innovative ultrasonography technologies may be slowed down by the time-consuming and expensive nature of this process, especially in smaller clinics or hospitals with fewer resources.



The US ultrasound equipment industry is seeing a rise in the usage of therapeutic ultrasound



Therapeutic ultrasound is poised for an increase within the United States ultrasound device market. This is due to its expanding packages throughout ache management, bodily therapy, and sports medication.

As the population's life lasts longer and becomes more active, there is a rising demand for non-invasive treatments to alleviate musculoskeletal disorders and injuries. Therapeutic ultrasound offers a centered remedy, promoting tissue recovery and rehabilitation. With technological improvements and growing awareness of its benefits, the market for therapeutic ultrasound in the US is expected to flourish.



The most often used ultrasound equipment in the US market are those that are mounted on trolleys or carts



Trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices dominate the US market. This is because of their versatility, superior imaging skills, and substantial scientific applications. They provide excessive-decision imaging and cater to numerous clinical specialties, including obstetrics, cardiology, and oncology.

These systems offer more advantageous features, including advanced Doppler and 3-D/4D imaging, critical for accurate diagnoses and remedy planning. Moreover, their ergonomic layout and mobility enable green workflow in hospitals and clinics. As healthcare carriers prioritize performance and versatility, trolley/cart-based ultrasound devices stay desired within the United States ultrasound device market.



In the US, the market for ultrasound devices is dominated by radiology and general imaging



Radiology/general imaging commands the most significant share of the US ultrasound device market. This is owed to its wide range of diagnostic applications throughout numerous scientific specialties. From assessing abdominal and pelvic situations to diagnosing musculoskeletal and vascular problems, radiology/general imaging ultrasound is a flexible tool for healthcare companies.

With advancements like high-frequency probes and comparison-improved imaging, these structures offer better diagnostic accuracy. The developing occurrence of continual diseases necessitates frequent imaging, further propelling the need for radiology/general ultrasound devices in the US.



United States hospitals will dominate the ultrasound device market



Hospitals are poised to keep their leadership within the ultrasound device market in the United States. This is because they are the number one care providers and centers of clinical excellence. With an extensive range of specialties and patient populations, hospitals require versatile ultrasound structures for diagnostics, tracking, and interventions.

Moreover, technological improvements, which include portable and point-of-care ultrasound gadgets, enhance their efficiency and utility within clinical settings. As hospitals prioritize quality care and technological innovation, they're predicted to maintain their dominance in the US ultrasound device market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Ultrasound Device Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Products

6.2 By Portability

6.3 By Application

6.4 By End User



7. Products

7.1 Diagnostics Ultrasound

7.2 Therapeutic Ultrasound



8. Portability

8.1 Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices

8.2 Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices



9. Application

9.1 Radiology/General Imaging

9.2 Cardiology

9.3 Gynecology

9.4 Vascular

9.5 Urology

9.6 Others



10. End-user

10.1 Hospitals

10.2 Surgical Centers

10.3 Diagnostic Centers

10.4 Maternity Centers

10.5 Ambulatory Care Centers

10.6 Academic Institutions



11. Porter's Five Forces

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 GE Healthcare

13.2 Healthcare HologicInc

13.3 Butterfly Network

13.4 Hitachi Healthcare Americas

13.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

13.6 Hologic, Inc.

13.7 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation



