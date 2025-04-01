United States Bottled Water (Carbonated, Flavoured, Functional, Still) Market Report 2025 - Economy Brands Gaining Ground, Opportunities in Super Premium and Sustainable Bottled Water Solutions

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bottled Water in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bottled water in the US is set to see low off-trade volume growth in 2024, along with stronger current value growth. Nevertheless, some categories are expected to see better performances. For instance, sparkling flavoured bottled water has been growing dynamically, and is expected to continue to experience solid off-trade volume growth in 2024, as it has emerged as a compelling alternative to traditional soft drinks.



This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2020-2024), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Emerging trends in sparkling flavoured bottled water drive its growth

Innovation continues to drive growth

Economy brands close the price gap, affecting the competitive landscape

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

New products expected in the niche of super premium bottled water

Bottled water is evolving towards more sustainable packaging solutions

Shift towards healthier, flavourful alternatives

CATEGORY DATA

APPENDIX



Fountain sales in the US

Growth continues, but sales fail to return to the pre-pandemic level

Innovation in fountain sales aims to personalise experiences

Major foodservice operator to start phasing out fountain sales

