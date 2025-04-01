U.S. Retail Adult Incontinence Market Review 2020-2024 and Outlook 2025-2029 - Brands Innovate with New Product Launches and Targeted Marketing to Under-Represented Demographics

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Adult Incontinence in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Current value growth remained significant in retail adult incontinence in the US in 2024, impacted by the lingering effects of inflation, and new product launches in moderate/heavy adult incontinence. The latter also remained the category with the highest value sales in 2024.



This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Light Adult Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Retail Adult Incontinence market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Absorbency ranks as the top concern, while campaigns encourage the discussion of incontinence

Moderate/heavy adult incontinence products in pull-up format are most desired, and brands expand colours and sizes

Retail e-commerce gains traction as crowdsourcing and expert feedback streamline the path to purchase

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Skin health and plant-based materials likely to be top priorities

Brands develop marketing and products aimed at under-represented consumer demographics

Alternative treatments hold promise as a long-term solution for younger patients

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2020-2024

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2021-2024

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

TISSUE AND HYGIENE IN THE US



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Tissue and hygiene in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

What next for tissue and hygiene

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Birth Rates 2019-2024

Table 8 Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 9 Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 10 Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 11 Households 2019-2024

Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2024-2029

Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2024-2029

Table 14 Forecast Total Population by Age 2024-2029

Table 15 Forecast Households 2024-2029

MARKET DATA

Table 16 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 17 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 18 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2020-2024

Table 19 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2021-2024

Table 20 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 21 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 22 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 23 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2024-2029

Table 24 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3moqbn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.