United States Home Care (Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care) Market Report 2025-2029: Modest Growth Amid Consumer Shifts and Sustainability Trends

The "Home Care in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Home care in the US maintained low retail current value growth in 2024, with retail volume sales also returning to positive territory. While this growth appears modest, it masks the significant transformations occurring beneath the surface, driven by shifting consumer behaviours, increased premiumisation, and sustainability-driven innovation.
This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Home care in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retailing developments
- What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
- Table 1 Households 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
- Table 2 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 3 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 7 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 8 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2024
- Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
LAUNDRY CARE IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- The evolving landscape of laundry care: Dominance, disruption, and demand
- The self-care evolution: Fragrance brands expand into laundry care
- The growth of plastic-free laundry solutions
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- 44% of US households own dogs: What this means for laundry care trends
- Tide adapts to economic uncertainty with affordable liquid laundry detergent
- How Dealworthy and Everspring showcase the dual power of private label
CATEGORY INDICATORS
- Table 11 Household Possession of Washing Machines 2019-2024
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 12 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 13 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 14 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 15 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 16 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 17 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 18 Sales of In-Wash Spot and Stain Removers by Type: % Value Breakdown 2019-2024
- Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 25 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 26 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
DISHWASHING IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Automatic dishwashing tablets dominates automatic dishwashing amidst shifting consumer preferences
- Convenience and innovation fuel boom of sales of dishwashing products via retail e-commerce
Dawn and Cascade still reign supreme in dishwashing in the US
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Looking ahead, the success of sustainable brands in dishwashing will depend on efficacy
- The protein boom: Changing diets are reshaping dishwashing habits
- Opportunities for private label set to continue as economic uncertainty and high prices expected to bleed into 2025
CATEGORY INDICATORS
- Table 27 Household Possession of Dishwashers 2019-2024
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 28 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 29 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 30 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 32 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 33 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
SURFACE CARE IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- The rise of multi-purpose cleaners, and the growing push for sustainable wipes
- Established health and wellness trends bleed across surface care
- US consumers return to the basics of cleaning, hampering growth for specialised products
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Surface care channel strategies evolve as brands stake out new avenues for growth
- Floor cleaners forecast to decline as cleaning trends move towards automation
- Leading companies divest to protect core brands
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 34 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 35 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 36 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 37 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 40 NBO Company Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 41 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 42 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 43 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
BLEACH IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Decline in volume and value sales of bleach as more consumers switch to multi-purpose cleaners
- Consumers are leaving bleach behind for a holistic clean
- Clorox's 2023 cyber-attack leads to subsequent difficulties in the availability of its products
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Continued decline as consumers switch to less harsh products
- Leading brands to divest from low-growth opportunities
- Opportunities for bleach could lay in its simplicity and price point
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 44 Sales of Bleach: Value 2019-2024
- Table 45 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 46 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 47 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 48 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2024-2029
- Table 49 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2024-2029
TOILET CARE IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Continued shift towards surface care products to replace toilet care products
- Private label increases its share in toilet care after another year of sustained growth
- Consumers increasingly avoid harsh chemicals in cleaning products
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Sustainable innovation likely to stand out in toilet care
- #CleanTok guides consumer purchases
- Opportunity for disruption in toilet care as growth stagnates
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 50 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 51 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 52 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 53 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 54 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 55 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
POLISHES IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Polishes are losing their place in modern homes
- From mainstream to niche: The rapid decline of shoe polish
- Kiwi Brands maintains its share decline
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Ongoing decline for polishes as consumer habits change
- Retail e-commerce takes the lead as sales of traditional polishes decline
- Sustainability will be an important trend in shoe polish, led by premium eco-friendly brands
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 56 Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 57 Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 58 NBO Company Shares of Polishes: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 59 LBN Brand Shares of Polishes: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 60 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 61 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
AIR CARE IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Air care declines in 2024, amidst economic pressures and shifting consumer priorities
- Bath & Body Works dominates air care, despite sales pressures
- From odour control to luxury scents: Cannabis sparks innovation in air care
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Candle air fresheners poised for a comeback as they remain a cornerstone of the category
- Retail e-commerce will continue to grow, despite consumers returning to pre-pandemic routines
- Fragrance-inspired air care set to grow in the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 62 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 63 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 64 Sales of Air Care by Fragrance: Value Ranking 2022-2024
- Table 65 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 66 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 67 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 68 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
HOME INSECTICIDES IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Leading brands are shaping home insecticides in the US
- Raid Essentials: SC Johnson's answer to consumer demand for safer home insecticides
- Convenience and choice drive retail e-commerce growth in home insecticides
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Slow and stable growth for home insecticides die to persistent pest challenges
- Pet-friendly innovations and sustainability to drive success in the forecast period
- Smart tech integration in pest control may offer opportunities for players in home insecticides
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 69 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 70 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
- Table 71 Sales of Spray/Aerosol Insecticides by Type: % Value 2019-2024
- Table 72 NBO Company Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 73 LBN Brand Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2021-2024
- Table 74 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2024-2029
- Table 75 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029
