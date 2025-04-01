U.S. Nuts Market Report 2025: Sales Analysis and Forecast 2020-2029 for Almonds, Coconuts, Peanuts, Pistachio, Walnuts & Other Nuts - Sluggish Performance Amid Supply Chain Challenges

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuts in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2024 the performance of nuts remained sluggish in the US, with particular struggles within the retail channel. Displaying a more limited range of everyday use for average consumers, nuts has experienced steady reductions in retail demand. In 2023 and 2024, the retail volume performance did show some improvement from the previous two years of decline, amidst supply chain disruptions and subsequent price growth.
This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Almonds, Coconuts, Other Nuts, Peanuts (Groundnuts), Pistachio, Walnuts.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Slow performing year as the nuts category matures
- Despite a slowdown, foodservice volumes remain a more stable source of growth
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Mature nature of the category to continue challenging more dynamic growth in nuts
- Volatile climate and overall shrinking demand to push continued crop reductions
- Summary 1 Major Processors of Nuts 2024
CATEGORY DATA
FRESH FOOD IN THE US
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Fresh food in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Retailing developments
- What next for fresh food?
MARKET DATA
