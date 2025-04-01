Global Helicopter Market to Surpass $20 Billion in 2025, Fueled by UAM & Defense Demand

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helicopter Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Helicopter Market is set to surpass US$20 billion in 2025, with strong revenue growth through to 2035. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Rising Demand for Urban Air Mobility (UAM)



The global aviation industry is on the cusp of a transformative era, with the growing demand for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) creating exciting opportunities for the helicopter market. UAM, a concept that involves on-demand, highly automated aerial transport systems for passengers and cargo in urban settings, is gaining significant traction across the globe. As urban areas grow increasingly congested and the need for expedited, efficient transportation solutions escalates, Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is anticipated to transform urban transit. This transition has significant ramifications for the helicopter market, which stands to gain from the increasing demand for aerial mobility solutions.



Urban Air Mobility is driven by a confluence of technological advancements, environmental considerations, and the need for innovative transport solutions. UAM includes various aerial vehicles such as helicopters, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and drones, designed for short-distance travel in urban environments. The concept is designed to alleviate traffic congestion, reduce travel time, and contribute to greener, more sustainable transportation networks.



Technological Complexity to Restrain Growth of the Helicopter Market



The global helicopter market has seen significant growth over the years due to increasing demand in various sectors, including defence, emergency medical services (EMS), search and rescue operations, and the oil and gas industry. Helicopters have proven to be indispensable due to their unique capabilities such as vertical take-off and landing, hover capabilities, and the ability to operate in confined spaces. However, despite these advantages, technological complexity continues to pose significant challenges that could restrain the market's potential growth. This complexity stems from the intricate nature of helicopter design, manufacturing, maintenance, and operation. In this discussion, we will explore how technological complexity impacts the helicopter market, from component-level intricacies to operational challenges.

Increasing Defence Expenditure to Propel the Market Growth

Growing Demand for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Drive the Market

Oil & Gas Exploration Activities to Drive the Market

High Operating Cost to be Key Restraint for the Industry

Stringent Regulatory Framework to Restrain Helicopter Market Growth

Technological Complexity to Restrain Helicopter Market

Advancements in Helicopter Technology

Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America

Rising Demand for Urban Air Mobility (UAM)

Leading companies profiled in the report

Companies Featured

