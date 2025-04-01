Process Plant Equipment Global Market Insights 2025, with Profiles of Charles Thompson, ATB, Integrated Flow Solutions, HSM Offshore Energy, Harris Pye, Aarya Engineering & Quality International Co

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Plant Equipment Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Market Participants, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Process Plant Equipment market comprises machinery and systems critical to industrial processing across oil & gas, refineries, petrochemicals, chemicals & fertilizers, metals & minerals, offshore, water & wastewater treatment, power & desalination, and other sectors. Defined by its capital-intensive nature and technological complexity, this industry supports global infrastructure and energy needs. In 2024, U.S. manufacturing saw sustained investment despite challenges, with the PMI expanding early in the year but contracting by July due to weaker demand and rising inventories. The market thrives on demand for efficiency, sustainability, and resilience in processing plants, with trends leaning toward automation and green technologies amid economic and geopolitical flux.



The global Process Plant Equipment market is projected to reach USD 110 billion to USD 120 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 3% to 5% through 2030, expanding to USD 135 billion to USD 150 billion, driven by industrial upgrades and energy transitions.



Regional Analysis

North America: Expected at 2% to 4%, the U.S. leads in oil & gas and power. Trends focus on automation and decarbonization.

Europe: Forecasted at 2% to 4%, Germany and the UK prioritize chemicals and water treatment. Trends emphasize sustainability.

Asia Pacific: Projected at 4% to 6%, China and India drive refineries and metals. Trends favor infrastructure growth.

South America: Anticipated at 3% to 5%, Brazil grows in offshore and mining. Trends lean toward export efficiency.

Middle East and Africa: Expected at 3% to 5%, Saudi Arabia excels in petrochemicals. Trends focus on desalination.

Application Analysis

Oil & Gas: Projected at 3% to 5%, it demands robust equipment. Trends shift to efficiency.

Refineries & Petrochemicals: Expected at 4% to 6%, it grows with energy needs. Trends favor green processes.

Chemicals & Fertilizers: Forecasted at 2% to 4%, it supports agriculture. Trends emphasize safety.

Metals & Minerals: Projected at 3% to 5%, it aids mining. Trends focus on durability.

Offshore: Expected at 4% to 6%, it serves energy extraction. Trends lean toward resilience.

Water & Wastewater Treatment: Projected at 3% to 5%, it grows with urbanization. Trends favor sustainability.

Power & Desalination: Expected at 2% to 4%, it supports energy and water. Trends emphasize renewables.

Others: Anticipated at 1% to 3%, it includes niche uses. Trends vary by application.

Key Market Players

Charles Thompson Ltd

ATB Group

Integrated Flow Solutions

HSM Offshore Energy

Harris Pye

Aarya Engineering

Quality International Co Ltd

Tariff conflicts have accelerated localization in the Process Plant Equipment market, reducing reliance on imported components like steel and electronics. U.S.-China tensions and post-election uncertainties push North American firms to bolster domestic manufacturing, aligning with oil & gas needs, while Europe sources locally for compliance. In Asia Pacific, China and India enhance regional production, cutting costs and supporting rapid industrialization. This shift demands investment in facilities and skills, but it enhances resilience, ensuring supply stability amid trade flux.



Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities:

Energy Transition: Green tech drives equipment upgrades.

Urbanization: Water treatment grows with population.

Automation: Efficiency gains attract investment.

Emerging Markets: Asia offers infrastructure potential.

Policy Support: Incentives boost renewable projects.

Challenges:

Economic Flux: Demand dips with PMI contraction.

High Costs: Capital intensity limits scalability.

Regulatory Pressure: Emission rules raise expenses.

Supply Chain Risks: Tariffs disrupt component flow.

Competition: Fragmented players vie for contracts.

