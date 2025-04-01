India Furniture Industry Report 2025: India Emerges as World's 4th Largest Furniture Market - Key Insights to 2026

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furniture Industry in India, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a value of around USD 22 billion, the furniture market in India nearly doubled in the last ten years, making it the world's fourth-largest and the second-largest in the Asia-Pacific region, after China. India is also among the fastest-growing furniture markets projected for 2025 and 2026, driven by an expanding middle class, rising investments in residential and commercial infrastructure, government initiatives, and the modernisation of furniture retail.

The Indian furniture market is undergoing a significant transformation, shifting from a highly fragmented and unorganised structure to a more consolidated and competitive landscape. Rapid urbanisation, increasing disposable incomes, and global integration are reshaping industry, and fostering efficiency. The entry of international brands, the expansion of organised retail, and growing market consolidation are accelerating this shift.

The Furniture Industry in India report offers an up-to-date and detailed analysis of the Indian furniture sector, through key indicators, market dynamics, demand drivers, productive factors, and information about the leading furniture manufacturers in India.

An executive summary introduces the study describing the role of India within the global furniture industry and the main factors driving the country's development and the increase in furniture demand, with an assessment of market potential and challenges.

India Furniture Market: Key Indicators and Basic Data

The furniture sector in India is analysed through an overview of the main indicators and basic data: values of production, consumption, imports, and exports of furniture for the time series 2014-2024, and furniture market forecasts for 2025 and 2026.

The Indian furniture market is also explored through the main demand determinants and broken down by segment (upholstered furniture; kitchen furniture, office furniture; bedroom, dining and living room furniture; other furniture).

As far as the furniture industry is concerned, the value of production is broken down by segment and the main productive factors are also provided.

In addition to furniture production and consumption, the report also analyses the Indian furniture trade, imports and exports, with insights into dynamics, countries of origin, and destination markets.

The Competitive Landscape of the Indian Furniture Market

This report also delves into the Indian furniture competitive system, describing its structure and covering information for about 80 companies. For the top 50 Indian furniture manufacturers by furniture turnover, it offers detailed profiles including:

Company name

Headquarters

Group

Activity

Product Portfolio

Turnover and number of employees (last available year)

Exports share on total turnover

Manufacturing facilities

The competition analysis also offers information on other Indian large furniture manufacturers, with Company name, Web, e-mail address, Activity, Turnover range, Product Portfolio, and Location.

Furniture Distribution in India

The study also describes the Indian furniture distribution system, channels, and retail, and provides information for selected European furniture companies with business activity in India and furniture retailers in India (website and city). A list of about 150 furniture retailers is provided including the following information: company name, website, city.

Key Topics Covered:

The potential of the Indian furniture market

Furniture consumption in India, economic environment forecasts and furniture market forecasts

Demand Determinants

Furniture Consumption trends and and Furniture consumption by segment

Furniture Imports

India's Furniture imports and furniture consumption

Imports/consumption ratio by segment

Main countries of origin of Indian furniture imports

Furniture imports by segment and sources of furniture imports by segment

Imports and exports of furniture parts

India. Productive Factors

Furniture Production trends and Furniture production by segment

Furniture Exports

India's Furniture exports and furniture production

Exports/production ratio by segment

Main countries destination for furniture exports

Furniture exports by segment and destination for furniture exports by segment

Analysis and description of the competitive system of the furniture market in India

Top 50 furniture manufacturers by total turnover (Company, Group, Total Turnover, Product portfolio and Location)

Other Indian furniture manufacturers (Company, Web, Activity, Turnover range, Product Portfolio, Location)

Profiles of a sample of 50 leading furniture manufacturers operating in India

Distribution channels and retail in India

Selection of European furniture companies with business activity in India: distribution channels

Selection of furniture retailers in India: website and city

Annexes (Country Rankings, Socio-Economic Data, Furniture Market Data, Furniture Exports and Imports)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/usq6i6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment