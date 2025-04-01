American Express Technical Operations Profile 2025 - Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: American Express Company - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments and acquisitions.
American Express (Amex) is a US-based globally integrated payments company specializing in providing credit and charge cards to large corporations, mid-sized companies, small businesses and consumers. The company's product and service portfolio includes credit cards, charge cards, banking and other payment and financing products, merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, network services, fraud prevention services, expense management products and services, and travel and lifestyle services. American Express cards are issued by both American Express itself as well as by third-party banks and other institutions that are part of the American Express network. The company's products and services are marketed and sold through multiple channels, including online and mobile applications, customer referral programs, affiliate marketing, business partners, third-party service providers, in-house sales teams, telephone and direct mail. Amex has four reportable operating segments, namely U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), and Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS).
The report provides information and insights into Amex's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
- Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.
- Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
- Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Venture Arm: Amex Ventures
- Investments
- Acquisitions
- Partnerships, Investments and Acquisitions Map
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- Key Executives
