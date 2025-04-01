Grön Handcrafted Cannabis-Infused Edibles Announce Their Debut Across Illinois

PORTLAND, Ore., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the Mother of All Edibles, founded by Christine Apple, the acclaimed woman-led producer of innovative, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced its debut across the state of Illinois, now exclusively available at Curaleaf dispensaries. Beginning in April 2025, Grön products will be available across most dispensaries in Illinois.









“We are thrilled to finally bring our products to the millions of cannabis consumers in Illinois,” said Christine Apple, Founder and CEO of Grön. “With Illinois’ thriving recreational market, this launch has been highly anticipated, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce our edibles to a whole new audience. Expanding into Illinois marks a major milestone for us, and we can’t wait for consumers to experience the quality and craftsmanship that define Grön.”

The Illinois debut will feature Grön’s Sugar-Coated Pearls in five of their most popular flavor and cannabinoid combinations:

Blueberry Lemonade (3:1 CBG/THC – Daytime Sativa)

Tangelo (2:1:1 CBC/CBG/THC – Sativa)

Pomegranate (4:1 CBD/THC – Hybrid)

Blackberry Lemonade (1:1:1 CBD/CBN/THC – Sleepy Indica)

Tart Cherry (10:1 CBN/THC – Nightly).



Grön’s Sugar-Coated Pearls are infused with full-spectrum cannabis extract, made with natural fruit flavors, and are gluten-free and soy-free. Each pack contains ten 10mg pearls.

Illinois consumers will be able to purchase Grön’s MEGAs and Chocolate Mini Bars. Grön’s MEGAs are five times larger than their standard 10mg Sugar-Coated Pearls—a single-piece, sugar-coated gummy with 100mg THC—making them the perfect grab-and-go edible. Made with real fruit flavors, MEGAs are full-spectrum, gluten-free, and soy-free.

The five flavors launching in Illinois include:

1:1 Strawberry Lemonade (CBC/THC, Sativa)

1:1 Blue Razzleberry (CBG/THC, Daytime Sativa)

Cherry Limeade (THC Only, Indica)

Sour Grape (THC Only, Indica)

1:1 Blackberry (CBN/THC, Sleepy Indica).



Grön’s Chocolate Mini Bars are also making their debut, offering 100mg THC per package in a smaller format. Available in Milk Chocolate (THC only), Dark Chocolate (THC only), 1:1 Milk Chocolate (CBG/THC), and 1:1 Dark Chocolate (CBN/THC), each bar combines rich, Fair Trade chocolate with thoughtfully curated cannabinoid blends.

Beginning in April 2025, Grön products will be available across most dispensaries in Illinois. For a full list of product availability, check out the Grön dispensary tracker: https://eatgron.com/where-to-buy/

About Grön

Grön is one of North America’s leading producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers and confectioners uses only high-quality ingredients and cutting-edge innovation to create memorable cannabis experiences. Grön products are available across the United States, including Arizona, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Illinois, and Canada.

