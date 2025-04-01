Skout’s Honor Expands Global Footprint in Australia

OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skout’s Honor , the award-winning pet specialty brand known for its life-changing pet essentials, today announced the latest expansion of its global footprint - the Australian continent. To launch the brand into this new region, Skout’s Honor has partnered with TimePet wholesale distribution, who services more than 1000 retail doors across the country, and Petstock , a leading pet specialty retailer with more than 275 pet stores, 65 veterinarian clinics and more than 160 grooming salons across Australia and New Zealand.

Australia currently has one of the highest pet ownership rates in the world. According to recent reports, 66 percent of Australians own at least one pet and there are currently almost 29 million pets across the continent. Further, there is a higher proportion of people living in households with a dog or cat than there are households with children.

Pet owners across the continent of Australia will soon have access to a unique selection of Skout's Honor's environmentally and socially conscious pet products, from plant-powered stain and odor (cleaning) solutions to pet skin care (grooming and wellness categories) and preventative training aids.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Skout’s Honor to our Petstock network of stores and our customers!” said Susie Bearzi, Petstock GM of Merchandise. “As a brand that shares our core values of improving the lives of pets and their people, Skout’s Honor brings an innovative, high-quality range born out of California and designed to make a real difference in the world. With a commitment to sustainability and pet wellness, their products are crafted with both the health of pets and the health of the environment in mind."

Skout’s Honor’s full range of life-changing pet essentials includes products in the following categories: Oral Care, Pet Skin Care (Grooming and Wellness), Stain and Odor Solutions (Cleaning), Flea + Tick and Training Aids. In addition to the US and Australia, Skout’s Honor is also currently distributed worldwide in Canada, UK, Mexico, Panama, South Africa and Chile. For inquiries and more information, please contact sales@skoutshonor.com .