Cequence Security Achieves AWS Security Competency Status, Delivering Advanced API Protection and Bot Management Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequence Security, a pioneer in API security and bot management, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status in the Cyber Security category. This designation highlights Cequence's proven ability to meet AWS’s rigorous standards for delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to AWS customers. The AWS Security Competency directly aligns common customer use cases to AWS Partner capabilities, accelerating positive security outcomes.

This Cequence AWS Security Competency achievement highlights the company’s validated expertise across seven foundational categories of cybersecurity use cases: Perimeter Protection, Identity and Access Management, Threat Detection and Response, Infrastructure Protection, Data Protection, Compliance and Privacy, and Application Security. Partners that excel across all seven foundational security categories unlock the exclusive opportunity to qualify for the prestigious 8th designation: Core Security Partner. Each foundational category contains multiple cybersecurity capabilities, each with technical and operational requirements.

In 2022, AWS revamped the AWS Security Competency program to streamline access for customers, ensuring they can confidently adopt cybersecurity solutions from AWS Partners that have been rigorously validated by AWS. AWS security experts annually validate the tools used and operational processes of each AWS Security Competency partner to address specific cloud security challenges aligned to the categories and use cases that they have applied for. The AWS Security Competency provides a faster and easier experience for customers to select the right AWS Partner to help them achieve their goals for business risk and cloud strategy confidence.

Cequence proudly earns the distinguished AWS Security Competency, underscoring its leadership in API security and bot management making it a premier AWS Partner. This achievement highlights Cequence's advanced expertise and unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that meet AWS's rigorous standards for protecting cloud environments.

“Cequence is excited to achieve AWS Security Competency status,” said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO at Cequence Security. “This milestone reflects our dedication to empowering organizations to secure their API ecosystems. By harnessing the agility and innovation of AWS, we equip businesses to defend against sophisticated bot attacks and API abuse, allowing them to focus on growth and innovation with confidence. Together with AWS, we provide the expertise needed to navigate the complexities of API security, ensuring that organizations can operate resiliently and securely.”

AWS empowers organizations, from startups to global enterprises, with scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions. To ensure seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program, designed to help customers identify trusted AWS Partners with deep industry expertise. As an AWS Security Competency Partner, Cequence stands at the forefront, delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored to safeguard cloud environments while leveraging the full power of AWS.

Additional Resources:

Explore Cequence Security's comprehensive API protection solutions tailored for AWS customers: Cequence for AWS.

Watch our recent webinar: Fortifying the Future: Securing Agentic AI With Cequence and AWS – View on demand.

Learn how Cequence and AWS deliver advanced API protection together: ESG Showcase.

To discover more about our innovative solutions, visit Cequence Security.

About Cequence Security

Cequence is a pioneer in API security and bot management, protecting the applications and APIs that organizations depend on from attacks, business logic abuse, and fraud. Our unique Unified API Protection platform unites discovery, compliance, and protection capabilities, providing unmatched real-time security in the face of sophisticated threats. Demonstrating value in minutes rather than days or weeks, Cequence offers a flexible deployment model that requires no app instrumentation or modification. Cequence solutions scale to meet the needs of the largest and most demanding private and public sector organizations, protecting more than 8 billion daily API interactions and 3 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit www.cequence.ai.