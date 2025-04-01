Triller Group Executives to Attend Exclusive Mar-a-Lago Luncheon Ahead of TikTok Ban

As TikTok ban nears, Triller makes moves to capture market share for its short-form video platform

Los Angeles, CA, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Group Inc. (“Triller” or “the Company is set to participate in an exclusive luncheon at President Donald J. Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida club Mar-a-Lago. Triller Group CEO Wing Fai Ng and CFO Mark Carbeck will represent the company at this prestigious gathering, marking Triller’s first official engagement at the esteemed venue.

The luncheon presents a strategic opportunity for Triller to connect with new investors, forge key relationships, and explore potential growth avenues ahead of the impending TikTok ban, currently slated for April 5, 2025. As the Company continues to expand its influence in the digital and creator-driven economy, securing strong partnerships remains a top priority.

“The Mar-a-Lago luncheon is the perfect forum for Triller to connect and engage with industry leaders who share our vision for innovation and disruption in the digital space,” said Wing Fai Ng, CEO of Triller Group. “This gathering gives us the opportunity to showcase Triller’s unique position at the intersection of AI, entertainment, and social media.”

With a global footprint and a strong commitment to empowering creators, Triller continues to revolutionize digital engagement. The Company looks forward to leveraging this event to strengthen its financial strategy and drive future success.

About Triller Group Inc.

(Nasdaq: ILLR) Triller Group Inc. is a technology powerhouse with a portfolio of high-growth businesses poised to break through in the Creator Economy. Triller App is the most creator-focused social platform offering discovery, monetization, and ownership. Supported by Triller Platform, it serves as a cutting-edge social media platform designed for creators, offering innovative tools for content creation, marketing, and brand partnerships. It enables creators to connect with fans, monetize their work, and build meaningful relationships with brands.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) stages live and streaming combat sports events that are rapidly gaining popularity with fans globally. With a focus on exciting matchups and high-energy performances, BKFC has established itself as the fastest-growing combat league in the industry. TrillerTV is Triller Group’s premier live streaming platform, showcasing a diverse array of in-house and third-party sports and entertainment content. With its robust infrastructure, TrillerTV is committed to delivering high-quality live events that captivate audiences and drive subscriber growth.

Additionally, AGBA serves as a one-stop financial supermarket, providing independent distribution of a wide range of financial products and services. By connecting consumers with essential financial solutions, AGBA enhances Triller Group’s ecosystem, making it easier for users to access the tools they need for financial success.

Together, these diverse businesses form a unique and integrated ecosystem that positions Triller Group at the forefront of innovation in social media, live entertainment, combat sports, and financial services. For more information about our businesses, visit www.trillercorp.com and www.agba.com.

