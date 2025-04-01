Empowering Global Users, Global Assets Releases AI Intelligent Trading System Technical Whitepaper

New York, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With the rapid development of financial technology, intelligent trading and decentralized finance (DeFi) are increasingly becoming important components of the financial market. In this trend, Global Assets proudly announces the release of its AI intelligent trading system technical whitepaper, aimed at creating an efficient, secure, and intelligent trading environment for global users, further promoting technological innovation in the financial market.







Technological Innovation Leading the Future of Trading

Global Assets' AI intelligent trading system combines advanced artificial intelligence algorithms and blockchain technology to monitor market data in real time around the clock and optimize trading processes. This system enhances trading efficiency through automated trading strategies, reducing the influence of human factors on market decisions, and ensuring the safety and stability of trades.



Core features of the AI intelligent trading system include:



Intelligent Market Analysis: AI robots can analyze market data in real time, automatically identifying potential market dynamics.



High-Speed Trade Execution: The system can execute trading orders in milliseconds, improving trading efficiency.



Risk Management Mechanism: A multi-layer risk management mechanism ensures the safety of trading funds and reduces risk exposure.



Blockchain Collateral Lending to Unlock Asset Value

Global Assets' blockchain collateral lending service provides users with an efficient asset management tool, helping them release instant liquidity without selling assets. Through this service, users can use mainstream crypto assets as collateral to quickly obtain liquid funds.



Key advantages of this service include:



No Traditional Credit Review Required: Users only need to provide digital assets as collateral to secure funding.



Fast Loan Disbursement Mechanism: The system automatically evaluates the value of the collateralized assets, with funds available instantly.



Transparent and Secure Blockchain Mechanism: All transaction records are recorded on the blockchain, ensuring transparency and trustworthiness.



Diverse Trading Ecosystem to Meet All Needs

Global Assets is committed to providing users with diverse asset trading options, creating a one-stop trading ecosystem. Users can engage in cross-market trading on the same platform, meeting diverse asset allocation requirements.



The types of trading supported by the platform include:



Digital Currency Trading: Supports mainstream cryptocurrencies.



Forex Trading: Covers major fiat currencies such as USD, EUR, and JPY.



Commodity Trading: Provides trading opportunities for commodities like gold and crude oil.



Stocks and ETFs: Connects global stock markets, offering investment choices in international markets.



Why Choose Global Assets?



Technology-Driven Innovation: The combination of AI and blockchain technology constructs an intelligent trading ecosystem.



Safeguarded Fund Security: Multiple security protection mechanisms ensure the safety of user funds.



Global Market Coverage: Supports multiple countries and regions, offering round-the-clock trading services.



Efficient Customer Support: A professional team provides 24/7 online support.



Conclusion

In the context of the continuous development of global financial technology, the combination of AI intelligent trading and blockchain technology injects new vitality into the financial market. Through the release of its technical whitepaper, Global Assets demonstrates its deep strength in technological innovation and service ecology, committed to providing global users with a more efficient and intelligent trading environment. To learn more about the Global Assets AI Intelligent Trading System, please visit the official website and embark on a new era of intelligent trading!



Media Contact

Company Name: Global Assets

Website: https://global-assets.com

Email: service@global-assets.com

Contact: Markus Johann Fischer



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

