Ultimate Medical Academy Celebrates New EMT Graduates, Addressing a Nationwide EMT Shortage

Tampa, Fla., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) proudly announces the graduation of its latest Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) cohort. This celebration marks a significant milestone in UMA’s ongoing mission to combat the critical shortage of EMTs across the nation.

Launched in August 2022, UMA’s EMT program was developed in partnership with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay (CCTB) to create a steady pipeline of skilled first responders equipped to meet the increasing demand for emergency medical services. Operations and equipment costs for the startup of this program were funded by the Florida Department of Education’s Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant (PCOG), which has continued to support CCTB and UMA annually with significant contributions to help sustain and expand the EMT program. With the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting 20,000 annual EMT openings over the next decade and growing challenges to retain skilled professionals, UMA’s program has already added more than 100 new EMTs to the Tampa workforce.

“At Ultimate Medical Academy, our mission is to empower our students to make a meaningful impact in their communities. The EMT program embodies this mission by providing critical training and support to meet an urgent public safety need. These graduates are stepping into careers that save lives and strengthen the fabric of our community,” said Thomas Rametta, UMA President.

In collaboration with TransCare Ambulance Service, a division of the CCTB, the program equips students with real-world experience in emergency medical care. Graduates receive comprehensive training in Basic Life Support (BLS), patient assessments, triage, and trauma response, ensuring they are prepared to address a wide range of medical emergencies.

Additionally, UMA provides wrap-around services designed to support students’ academic, social, and personal success. These services have been further enhanced through grant funding from the Community Foundation Tampa Bay, which assists students in overcoming financial barriers that could otherwise interrupt their education.

Clara Reynolds, President and CEO at CCTB, added: “The partnership between UMA and TransCare has created a program that is truly unique and impactful. It is inspiring to see these graduates, who have worked tirelessly to prepare for the challenges of the EMS field, begin their journey.”

By addressing the EMT shortage with innovation, comprehensive support, and community collaboration, UMA is strengthening the healthcare workforce and advancing its broader mission of transforming lives through education.

ABOUT UMA:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has 90,000+ alumni and 15,000+ students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.abhes.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu .

About the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay:

The mission of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is to ensure that no one in our community has to face crisis alone. The organization is the community’s gateway to help, hope, and healing, and is Tampa Bay’s elite provider of crisis and trauma services. The nonprofit agency offers a range of evidence based programs designed to meet community needs:

• TransCare (911 basic life support ambulance service, behavioral health transport, basic and advanced life support interfacility transportation)

• Corbett Trauma Center (trauma counseling and sexual assault survivor services)

• Gateway Contact Center (988 & 211: suicide prevention, crisis counseling, and information and referral services)

• Success 4 Kids & Families (support for families coping with behavioral health challenges)

For more information about the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, please visit www.crisiscenter.com

