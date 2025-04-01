1 April 2025

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC

(“the “Company”)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together ‘PDMRs/PCA)

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form is below.

1





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)





a)





Name











Oliver Bedford 2





Reason for the notification





a)





Position/status











PDMR

Non-Executive Director b)





Initial notification /Amendment











Initial notification 3





Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor





a)





Name











Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc b)





LEI











213800LRYA19A69SIT31 4





Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted











a)





Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument















Identification code





Ordinary Shares















ISIN: GB00B02WHS05





b)





Nature of the transaction











Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares c)











Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3635 69,462 d)





Aggregated information















- Aggregated volume









- Price

















69,462 Ordinary Shares in aggregate







£25,000.00 e)





Date of the transaction











1 April 2025 f)





Place of the transaction











London Stock Exchange

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited

Uloma Adighibe

Alexandria Tivey HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

+44 203 832 3877

+44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31