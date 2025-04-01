Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 April 2025

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(“the “Company”)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together ‘PDMRs/PCA) 

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form is below.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)


Name





Oliver Bedford
Reason for the notification


Position/status





PDMR
Non-Executive Director
Initial notification /Amendment





Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


Name





Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
LEI





213800LRYA19A69SIT31
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted





Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code


Ordinary Shares







ISIN: GB00B02WHS05


Nature of the transaction





Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.363569,462
Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume




- Price








69,462 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£25,000.00
Date of the transaction





1 April 2025
Place of the transaction





London Stock Exchange

