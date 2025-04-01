HUMBL, Inc. Announces Completion of Asset Purchase Agreement

Salt Lake City, Utah, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) and WSCG, Inc., are pleased to announce the successful completion of their previously announced Asset Purchase Agreement.

The transaction included a final cash payment by WSCG, Inc. of $2,000,000 to HUMBL, Inc., which has now been made in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

As part of the agreement, WSCG, Inc. has finalized the acquisition of certain HUMBL, Inc. assets such as the “HUMBL” consumer brand, product lines and patented intellectual property. The public company also retains an equity interest in WSCG, Inc.

With this step-transaction finalized, the public company of HUMBL, Inc. continues to transform itself into a strategic holding company, focused on high-value joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions and sales distribution between the U.S. and Latin America.

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL, Inc. is moving into a shareholder value-centric approach under the new leadership of CEO Thiago Moura - Principal of Ybyra Capital - a Brazilian holding company with diversified investments in real estate, commodities, and mining.

The company’s unique structure enables it to create two-way distribution pipelines throughout the U.S. and Latin America, leveraging Ybyra Capital’s established regional presence to offer strategic partners immediate access to these high-value markets.

About WSCG, Inc.

WSCG, Inc. is a private technology company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, focused on the development of Web3 technologies such as digital wallets and the blockchain tokenization of real world assets.