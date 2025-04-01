Dark Table CCG to Launch On-Chain Game with Support from Somnia & Uprising

New York, NY, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dark Table CCG, the world’s first Cross-Collectible (C2) Card Game, has been accepted into the Dream Catalyst accelerator, an initiative by Somnia and Uprising Labs designed to support innovative, on-chain games shaping the future of Web3.

Set in a haunting Lovecraftian universe, Dark Table CCG reimagines the digital card game experience by combining strategic 4-player free-for-all combat. Players can form temporary alliances, bluff opponents, and customize nearly every aspect of their presence in-game, from avatars and titles to animated 3D playmats and alternate art for cards.

Unlike traditional digital CCGs reliant on loot boxes and grinding, Dark Table CCG offers a streamlined deck-building system that prioritizes theorycrafting and creativity. Players can build complete decks instantly using Deck Tokens, removing the barriers of chance and enabling a focus on skill, strategy, and customization.

A major update is on the horizon: the game will be integrating with the Somnia blockchain, bringing true asset ownership and deeper economic systems to its growing player base.

By joining Dream Catalyst, Dark Table CCG will receive support from both Uprising Labs Game Publisher and Somnia’s L1 Blockchain with everything from development to marketing. The accelerator is designed to help games transition on-chain while maintaining performance, creativity, and user experience.

“Dark Table already stands out as one of the most unique and player-friendly card games in development,” said Paul Thomas, Founder of Somnia. “We’re excited to help bring it on-chain and support the next phase of its growth.”

The game has already gone through an alpha phase, which is now closed. To join upcoming beta play sessions, players can join the Discord and participate in the community for their chance to get in early!

About Somnia

Somnia is the fastest and most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second (tps) with sub-second finality. Somnia’s new multi-stream consensus technology achieves sub-second block certainty and higher transaction throughput. Sequential execution and compression algorithms effectively handle high-density scenarios, increasing the amount of data transferred between nodes by 10-20x. The custom database IceDB achieves 15-100 nanosecond read/write times, reducing transaction costs to less than a penny. This makes Somnia an ideal platform for building large-scale, real-time applications in games, social, metaverse, finance, and other fields, serving millions of users, all on-chain, making EVM more efficient than ever before.

About Uprising Labs

Uprising Labs is a Web3 game publisher dedicated to delivering engaging and immersive gaming experiences in the blockchain space. Focused on mid-to-hardcore games for PC and console, Uprising Labs collaborates with Indie to AAA game developers to help them transition seamlessly into Web3.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.