Liberty Defense has Appointed The Honorable Mary Beth Long, Former Assistant Secretary of Defense & Current Board Member of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV a ~$4B USD Defense Technology Company) to its Newly Formed Strategic Advisory Board

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2A) a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that The Honorable Mary Beth Long, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs and Independent Director of AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) has joined our new Strategic Advisory Board. This new Board will help focus and guide Liberty Defense in scaling its groundbreaking technology globally and executing its growth strategy as a leader in security and detection applications.

Mary Beth Long served as US Assistant Secretary of Defense under Secretary Robert Gates, making her the first woman confirmed to a four-star military equivalent position in U.S. history, and also served as the Chair of NATO’s Nuclear and Missile Defense High-Level Group. Before that, she served as a career clandestine CIA officer, and she has been deeply involved in aviation and related security matters for nearly two decades.

Ms. Long founded two multi-million-dollar advisory firms and a government contracting firm before joining AeroVironment as an Independent Director in 2023. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Defense and Aerospace Export Council. She is the Reynolds Family Fellow for Global Security for the Woodrow Wilson Center and serves on the Boards of Directors of the International Spy Museum and the Defense Intelligence Memorial Fund. Ms. Long also served as a professor of practice at The Pennsylvania State University’s Graduate School of International Affairs and is a member of the university’s global advisory board.

Ms. Long welcomed this new appointment, stating that “security at home and abroad is changing fast and our future safety will depend upon the immediate integration of information and systems through the responsible use of artificial intelligence. Liberty Defense is already positioned for the next generation of security challenges, including 3D-printed firearms and other concealed weapons and more sophisticated threats. The need for entry-point security, in public spaces in particular, is only going to grow as threats proliferate globally and here at home. Liberty Defense offers solutions and experience across the board – from offices to shopping malls, schools, airports, courthouses and other government buildings. I am honored to join this innovative team.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Mary Beth to our new Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). Unlike many corporate advisory groups, the SAB will consist of a dynamic, hands-on team of top-tier professionals with diverse skills, experience, and vision.” said Bryan Cunningham, President of Liberty Defense. “Mary Beth’s extensive expertise and global leadership in aviation and security will be invaluable as we set a new course and continue to work to enhance travel security and convenience for Americans, especially as we expand our global reach.”

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2 A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high-volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools and more. Liberty’s HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

