Lowenthal & Abrams Expands focus on Medical Malpractice in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania as Misdiagnosis Cases Soar

Medical misdiagnosis remains one of the leading causes of preventable patient harm, often resulting in prolonged suffering, unnecessary medical procedures, and worsened health conditions. When healthcare professionals fail to recognize critical warning signs or misinterpret diagnostic tests, patients are placed at risk of severe injury or even wrongful death. The legal team at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. handles medical malpractice lawsuits involving errors by doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. Those affected by diagnostic mistakes are encouraged to seek legal guidance to determine if a valid claim exists. More information is available at https://lowenthalabrams.com/.

Legal action against negligent medical professionals is essential for ensuring accountability and securing financial compensation for victims. Pursuing a medical malpractice claim may provide monetary relief for medical expenses, lost wages, rehabilitation costs, and emotional distress. A misdiagnosis can lead to unnecessary surgeries, delayed treatment, or irreversible health complications. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. evaluates cases involving radiology errors, misread lab results, and the failure to order necessary diagnostic tests. Legal representation can help patients and their families seek justice while navigating the complexities of Pennsylvania’s medical malpractice laws.

Medical misdiagnosis remains a pressing issue in the healthcare system, with various types of misdiagnosis leading to severe complications for patients. Errors such as incorrect diagnosis or a wrong diagnosis can result in unnecessary treatments, delayed care, or permanent damage. Medical practitioners have a duty of care to ensure an accurate diagnosis and provide proper treatment based on a patient’s symptoms and medical records. When a health care provider fails to recognize the signs of serious conditions such as a heart attack or septic shock, the consequences can be life-threatening. These critical mistakes can deprive patients of effective treatment within the crucial period of time needed for recovery.

A medical malpractice lawyer plays a crucial role in helping victims navigate the legal process and seek financial compensation. Many misdiagnosed patients experience mental anguish due to worsening conditions that could have been prevented with timely intervention. Diagnostic errors can stem from human error, faulty medical tests, or a lack of thorough patient evaluation. A medical misdiagnosis attorney works to hold negligent parties accountable, whether the failure occurred in a hospital, private clinic, or emergency room setting. Reviewing medical records and consulting medical experts are essential steps in building a strong case.

Certain common types of medical error include missed diagnoses, incorrect interpretations of lab results, and mistaking one condition for another. For example, symptoms of a heart attack can sometimes be misattributed to indigestion or anxiety, delaying life-saving emergency surgery. Similarly, infections leading to septic shock require immediate critical care, yet misdiagnosed cases may not receive the necessary treatment until it is too late. Medical malpractice attorneys advocate for patients who have suffered due to these preventable mistakes, working to ensure they receive compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and other damages.

Negotiating with an insurance company can be a challenge for patients seeking a medical malpractice attorney to represent their interests. Insurers often attempt to minimize payouts or dispute liability in medical malpractice cases, making legal representation essential. A personal injury attorney familiar with medical malpractice law can push back against these tactics, ensuring victims are not left without the resources needed for long-term care. Pursuing legal action against a negligent health care provider not only helps individual victims but also encourages improvements in patient safety standards.

Misdiagnosis cases often involve life-threatening conditions that require timely and accurate medical intervention. A failure to diagnose cancer at an early stage, for example, can significantly reduce a patient’s survival chances. Similarly, when emergency room doctors overlook stroke symptoms, the resulting brain damage may lead to permanent disability. The legal team at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.works with medical experts to establish whether a doctor, hospital, or healthcare system deviated from the accepted standard of care. Medical negligence claims hinge on demonstrating that a reasonable physician in the same circumstances would have provided a proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Victims of medical malpractice often face mounting healthcare costs and financial hardship due to their deteriorating conditions. Many patients require ongoing medical treatment, specialized care, or long-term rehabilitation. Pennsylvania law allows patients harmed by medical negligence to file claims seeking compensation for both economic and non-economic damages. In cases involving gross negligence, punitive damages may be pursued to deter future misconduct and encourage improved patient safety.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. remains committed to protecting the rights of injured patients throughout Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. The firm continues to handle medical malpractice cases with a focus on misdiagnosis, surgical errors, medication mistakes, and birth injuries. Holding medical professionals accountable for diagnostic failures not only provides financial relief for affected patients but also promotes higher standards of patient care.





