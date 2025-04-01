Gas Detection Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.30 Billion by 2032, Driven by Stringent Safety Regulations and Technological Advancements | SNS Insider

Austin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Gas Detection Equipment Market was valued at USD 4.89 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.30 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.79% from 2024 to 2032. The Gas Detection Equipment Market is experiencing significant expansion, fueled by the increasing implementation of stringent safety regulations across industries and the integration of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI in detection systems.

In the United States, the market is anticipated to expand from USD 0.76 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 1.98 billion by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 11.17% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by stringent workplace safety regulations, increasing demand for gas detection solutions across industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, mining, and manufacturing, and the rising emphasis on environmental safety. Technological advancements, such as the integration of IoT and wireless connectivity in detection devices, are also contributing to market expansion.​





Gas Detection Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.89 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.30 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.79% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Fixed Gas Detector, Portable Gas Detector)

• By Technology (Semiconductor, Infrared (IR), Laser-based Detection, Catalytic, PID, Others)

• By End Use (Medical, Building Automation & Domestic Appliances, Environmental, Petrochemical, Automotive, Industrial, Others) Key Drivers • Stricter safety regulations are driving the demand for advanced gas detection equipment to ensure compliance and protect workers in industrial sectors.

Fixed Gas Detectors, Infrared Technology, and Industrial End-Use Lead Market Growth

By Product: In 2023, the Fixed Gas Detectors segment dominated the Gas Detection Equipment Market, capturing a market share of over 66%. Fixed gas detectors are installed at specific locations to continuously monitor the ambient atmosphere for the presence of hazardous gases. And the gas detectors are extensively utilized in industrial facilities, manufacturing plants and oil & gas refineries, and chemical factories, whenever continuous gas monitoring is necessary for the safety of workers and the safety of the equipment. Their demand has been spurred by the ability to give real-time alerts, high sensitivity, and long-term reliability. Furthermore, stringent workplace safety regulations, as well as a growing awareness regarding the risks related to toxic gas exposure, have also supported the fixed gas detectors segment in industries worldwide. ​

By Technology: The Infrared (IR) segment accounted for over 32% market share in the Gas Detection Equipment Market in 2023. The most common gas detection technology used for industrial applications is infrared gas detection technology because of its high accuracy, high response speed, and detection of a wide range of gases without contacting the gas directly. IR detectors operate by detecting the absorption of infrared light at certain wavelengths by molecules of gas. They work especially well at identifying combustible gases and carbon dioxide. In addition, as they are quite sturdy, as well as, have low maintenance, and possess the capability to operate under harsh conditions, they are ideal for industrial applications. As the demand for highly advanced, reliable, and low-maintenance gas detection solutions grows, the IR technology segment is witnessing an upsurge. ​

By End-Use: In 2023, the Industrial segment held the largest market share of over 34% in the Gas Detection Equipment Market. This includes oil & gas, manufacturing, chemicals, mining, and power generation industries, where the leakage of toxic or flammable gas is a high risk. Growing emphasis on worker safety, coupled with stringent environmental and occupational safety regulations, is increasing the demand for gas detection equipment in industrial sectors. To avoid the risks associated with the use of gas, such as explosions, accidents, and health problems, companies are investing more in advanced gas monitoring systems. Moreover, the increase in importance of continuous monitoring of gas in a dangerous work environment is boosting the share of the industrial segment over the entire market.

Asia-Pacific Dominates Gas Detection Equipment Market, North America Registers Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the leading market for gas detection equipment, holding over 34% of the total market share. Rapid industrialization, an increase in oil & gas activities, and increasing investments in manufacturing and chemical industries across countries such as China, India, and Japan are primarily driving this dominance. Moreover, increasing concerns regarding workplace safety regulations and air quality monitoring have further propelled the demand for gas detection systems across industries such as mining, construction, and energy. The region is majorly contributing to market growth owing to the presence of large production plants and low manufacturing costs.

North America is witnessing the fastest growth in the gas detection equipment market due to high demand for workplace safety solutions and stringent regulatory frameworks. High awareness about poisonous gas leaks in oil & gas, mining, chemicals, and healthcare industries to play a key role for the growth of the region Stringent safety standards imposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have incentivized companies to adopt contemporary gas detection technologies. Moreover, rising adoption of wireless and portable gas detectors, along with the development of smartphones, IoT-enabled monitoring systems, are other factors accelerating the market growth in North America. The U.S. and Canada are also key contributors to this rapid market growth.

