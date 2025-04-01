StoneX Group Inc. Launches Shell Egg Contract to Address Price Volatility

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced the launch of a new shell egg contract utilizing a global Price Reporting Agency (PRA) benchmark. The new contract provides egg producers, buyers, and food industry participants with a tool to help manage price risk and navigate ongoing market volatility.

This first-of-its-kind offering combines StoneX’s deep expertise in commodity risk management and global derivatives access with a trusted industry Shell Egg benchmark, which is IOSCO-assured and widely used across the agrifood sector. It expands StoneX’s already robust suite of risk management tools, bringing enhanced pricing transparency and supply chain stability by allowing market participants to manage risk across the entire ingredient supply chain, including eggs.

“We're working every day to address our customers' need for stable pricing in unpredictable market conditions,” said Ryan Turner, Regional Director of Kansas City Ag at StoneX. “This new contract is not just a win for StoneX, it's a major step forward in how the entire food and ingredient industry manages financial risk.”

The launch of this shell egg contract underscores StoneX's origins in the egg industry – the Company was founded in 1924 by Saul Stone as an egg wholesaler – and its evolution into a global financial services leader. The addition of this new product not only deepens StoneX's offerings but also provides food industry clients with a vital risk management tool, reinforcing the firm's commitment to supporting their growth amid market volatility.

“This initiative emphasizes our position as both a market leader and a pioneer in global financial services,” added Dave Smoldt, President of StoneX's US/Canada Commodities Division. “The new contract reflects our focus on purposeful innovation – refining our approach, expanding our capabilities, and delivering smarter solutions for the clients we serve.”

StoneX Group Inc. is a Fortune 500 financial services company connecting businesses, institutions, traders, and investors to global markets. With a legacy dating back over a century to Saul Stone’s early work in egg wholesaling, StoneX has grown into a trusted provider of customized trading, risk management, and market intelligence solutions. Today, StoneX serves more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, along with over 400,000 retail accounts across five continents. For more information, visit www.stonex.com.

