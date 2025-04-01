VTR Biotech to Showcase Innovative Feed Solutions at VIV Asia 2025

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VTR Biotech successfully participated in VIV Asia 2025, one of the premier international events for the animal feed and livestock industry. Held at Impact Bangkok, Thailand, from March 12-14, 2025, VTR Biotech presented its cutting-edge solutions at Booth No. 3-4122, focusing on optimizing feed efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness in animal production.





VIV Asia 2025 brought together professionals from the global animal feed, livestock, and food industries, offering a dynamic platform for innovation, knowledge exchange, and business development in animal health and nutrition.

As global demand for sustainable and efficient animal feed solutions continues to grow, VTR Biotech remains at the forefront of developing advanced feed enzymes, including phytase, protease, xylanase, and Macleaya cordata extract. These innovations are designed to enhance feed efficiency, reduce production costs, and improve the overall economic performance of animal feed producers worldwide.

VTR Biotech hosted an exclusive technical session titled “Optimizing Economic Efficiency of Production with Exogenous Feed Enzymes” on March 12, 2025, at Jupiter 5, IMPACT Bangkok. Led by Dr. Juan Antonio Javierre, an expert in feed optimization and biotechnology, the session explored how exogenous feed enzymes can revolutionize animal production by improving both economic efficiency and sustainability.

VTR Biotech’s Feed Solutions at VIV Asia 2025

As Southeast Asia’s livestock industry faces increasing pressure from feed cost inflation and sustainability concerns, VTR Biotech is stepping up to offer innovative solutions. At VIV Asia 2025, VTR Biotech highlighted the need for more efficient feed systems that balance cost with optimal animal health. One of the company’s most exciting developments is its new multifunctional enzyme, which outperforms traditional single enzymes by improving feed utilization and digestibility. This enzyme is designed to support poultry health and reduce feed costs by optimizing nutrient absorption, making it a valuable addition to the feed industry’s toolkit. With these advancements, VTR Biotech is addressing the key challenges of feed efficiency and animal welfare while contributing to the sustainable growth of Southeast Asia’s livestock sector.

VTR Biotech developed a comprehensive portfolio of feed solutions aimed at enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of animal production. With a focus on optimizing feed utilization and reducing production costs, the company offers a range of innovative feed enzymes designed to meet the evolving needs of the animal feed industry.

Microtech Phytase : VTR Biotech made significant strides in microbial enzyme technology, exploring new ways to optimize feed performance through microbial-based solutions. These technologies improve animal health, enhance nutrient absorption, and increase overall feed efficiency.

: VTR Biotech made significant strides in microbial enzyme technology, exploring new ways to optimize feed performance through microbial-based solutions. These technologies improve animal health, enhance nutrient absorption, and increase overall feed efficiency. Acid Protease :VTR Biotech explored the potential of acid protease to enhance protein digestion in animals, optimizing feed conversion and reducing feed costs. This enzyme significantly improves the efficiency of protein digestion in acidic environments, such as the stomach, leading to better animal performance and healthier growth.

:VTR Biotech explored the potential of acid protease to enhance protein digestion in animals, optimizing feed conversion and reducing feed costs. This enzyme significantly improves the efficiency of protein digestion in acidic environments, such as the stomach, leading to better animal performance and healthier growth. Xylanase : VTR Biotech’s Yiduozyme xylanase significantly improved fiber digestion in animals, enabling more efficient feed utilization. This enzyme helped break down complex fibers in plant-based feeds, improving nutrient absorption and enhancing overall animal health and growth.

: VTR Biotech’s Yiduozyme xylanase significantly improved fiber digestion in animals, enabling more efficient feed utilization. This enzyme helped break down complex fibers in plant-based feeds, improving nutrient absorption and enhancing overall animal health and growth. Glucose Oxidase : In a recent trial focused on broiler poultry, glucose oxidase demonstrated significant potential in improving gut health, enhancing feed efficiency, and boosting overall poultry performance. This innovation helped poultry producers reduce feed costs while maintaining or improving growth rates.

: In a recent trial focused on broiler poultry, glucose oxidase demonstrated significant potential in improving gut health, enhancing feed efficiency, and boosting overall poultry performance. This innovation helped poultry producers reduce feed costs while maintaining or improving growth rates. Lipase : Lipase played a crucial role in the digestion of fats in animal feed. VTR Biotech investigated how lipase could improve the digestion and utilization of fats, leading to better growth rates, improved feed efficiency, and enhanced overall animal health. This enzyme optimized fat digestion, ensuring more efficient nutrient absorption and contributing to better weight gain in animals.

: Lipase played a crucial role in the digestion of fats in animal feed. VTR Biotech investigated how lipase could improve the digestion and utilization of fats, leading to better growth rates, improved feed efficiency, and enhanced overall animal health. This enzyme optimized fat digestion, ensuring more efficient nutrient absorption and contributing to better weight gain in animals. β -mannanase : β-mannanase proved to be a promising enzyme that breaks down non-starch polysaccharides, a major component of plant cell walls. By improving the digestibility of these fibers, β-mannanase increased nutrient availability, improved animal performance, and reduced feed waste. VTR Biotech’s research in this area aimed to optimize fiber utilization, leading to more efficient feed and better overall animal health and productivity.

: β-mannanase proved to be a promising enzyme that breaks down non-starch polysaccharides, a major component of plant cell walls. By improving the digestibility of these fibers, β-mannanase increased nutrient availability, improved animal performance, and reduced feed waste. VTR Biotech’s research in this area aimed to optimize fiber utilization, leading to more efficient feed and better overall animal health and productivity. Macleaya Cordata Extract: A natural plant extract that has been shown to improve feed efficiency and support animal health by reducing oxidative stress and promoting gut health.

About VTR Biotech

VTR Biotech is a global leader in biotechnology solutions, specializing in the development of advanced feed enzymes, bioproducts, and plant extracts. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, VTR Biotech is committed to supporting animal health, improving feed efficiency, and promoting responsible agricultural practices worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.vtrbiotech.com

Contact:

VTR Biotech

Email: vtr@vtrbio.com

Website: www.vtrbiotech.com