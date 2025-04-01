Elbows Up for Canadian Culture on National Canadian Film Day

TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst the current swell of cultural pride, National Canadian Film Day (CanFilmDay) is seeing partner registrations running 50% higher than last year, and is expecting the total number of free screenings to exceed 2000. On April 16, Canadians will unite in a massive, celebratory, elbows up explosion of Canadian film, as part of the world’s biggest film festival and Canada’s largest cultural celebration.

An estimated 100,000 Canadians will attend live events in every province and territory, and in more than 40 countries worldwide, while more than two million will enjoy hundreds of offerings at home, on broadcast and streaming.

“In this time, our culture matters and our stories matter – more than ever. They show us who we are, who our neighbours are, what we care about. CanFilmDay gives us all the opportunity to celebrate our country, and our shared values – together, with our elbows way up,” said Artistic Director Sharon Corder.

In an atmosphere of tariffs and trade wars, we’ve seen a groundswell of interest in preserving and celebrating Canadian culture. CanFilmDay is giving everyone an opportunity to Stand Up for Canada – by Sitting Down to Watch a Great Canadian Film.

Programming highlights across the country on April 16 include:

A Town Hall-style event in Toronto, featuring Yannick Bisson , Don McKellar, Mary Walsh , and others. Hosted by Ali Hassan , the special guests will talk about the Canadian films that have shaped them and engage in a dialogue with audience members about what Canadian culture and stories mean to them.

, , and others. Hosted by , the special guests will talk about the Canadian films that have shaped them and engage in a dialogue with audience members about what Canadian culture and stories mean to them. An exclusive CanFilmDay video performance of O Canada by national icon Jann Arden, which will precede every live screening.

which will precede every live screening. An exciting lineup of film premieres and sneak peeks , including the pulse-pounding It Feeds, which will premiere nationwide on CanFilmDay.

, including the pulse-pounding It Feeds, which will premiere nationwide on CanFilmDay. Screenings at over 50 film festivals , such as VIFF, which has programmed a full “Canadian Film Week” of screenings, many with filmmakers in attendance.

, such as VIFF, which has programmed a full “Canadian Film Week” of screenings, many with filmmakers in attendance. Over 200 French-language screenings, including nearly 100 in Quebec.

screenings, including nearly 100 in Quebec. Over 70 screenings of Indigenous-made films , plus 350 high schools participating in our Indigenous Realities livestream.

, plus participating in our Indigenous Realities livestream. Nearly 100 screenings in 43 countries worldwide !

! Hundreds of Canadian films programmed on every major broadcaster and streaming service .

. 33 cinema screens across the country provided by founding Sponsor Cineplex. The Landmark Cinema chain is also contributing venues in several communities.

across the country provided by founding Sponsor Cineplex. The Landmark Cinema chain is also contributing venues in several communities. 60+ filmmakers, stars and industry professionals taking part (see list below)

Over 60 filmmakers, stars, and industry professionals are participating in CanFilmDay, including Jann Arden, Alethea Arnaquq Baril (Inuk), Shawn Ashmore, Barry Avrich, Liane Balaban, Pierre-Luc Brillant, Gary Burns, Sophie Deraspe, Philippe Falardeau, Colm Feore, Fab Filippo, Niv Fichman, Tasha Hubbard (Cree), Peter Keleghan, Anna Lambe (Inuk), Robert Lantos, Sook-Yin Lee, Deepa Mehta, Eric Peterson, Patricia Rozema, Clement Virgo, and many more.

For more detailed information about our extensive list of special guests and programming highlights, go to our website .

If you’d like to host a free CanFilmDay event for your community, visit canfilmday.ca/register .

CanFilmDay is a huge endeavour that’s made possible through the efforts of dedicated sponsors and partners who continue to support us year after year, including Telefilm Canada, CBC, Hollywood Suite, Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas, Ontario Arts Council, RBC Foundation, DGC Ontario, Ontario Creates, CMPA, ACTRA, AFBS, Extreme Reach, Branded Cities, and more. The complete list can be found on the sponsor page of our website .

Visit canfilmday.ca for more information in the lead-up to April 16. You can also find us on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram: @CanFilmDay and #CanFilmDay.

Jack Blum and Sharon Corder, Executive and Artistic Director of REEL CANADA, are available for interviews, as well as Mina Shum, Yannick Bisson, Don McKellar, Mary Walsh and Colm Feore.

Click here for high-res images

About REEL CANADA

REEL CANADA is a charitable organization that promotes the diversity of Canadian film and its power to spark important conversations about what it means to be Canadian. Through our core programmes — Our Films in Our Schools, Welcome to Canada, Reel Opportunities, and National Canadian Film Day (CanFilmDay) — REEL CANADA has reached millions of students, new Canadians, and general audience members.

