Autism Speaks Launches “Redefine Possible” Campaign to Mark 20th Anniversary and Drive Action During World Autism Month

Washington, D.C., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism Speaks, the leading research and advocacy organization dedicated to supporting the autism community, is marking its 20th anniversary by launching a bold new campaign: Redefine Possible.

Timed to World Autism Month, the campaign focuses on addressing long-standing barriers autistic people face in healthcare, housing, education, and employment. Through Redefine Possible, Autism Speaks aims to spark national conversation, advance practical solutions, and reimagine what support can look like across the lifespan.

At the center of the campaign is Team 20 — a growing group of athletes, business leaders, celebrities, and advocates working in partnership with Autism Speaks to elevate autistic voices, and highlight changemakers in communities across the country.

“Over the last 20 years, we’ve made real progress in raising awareness and promoting acceptance — connecting nearly 30 million people in the autism community with critical supports & services. But as more autistic people age into adulthood and beyond, we’re facing a new set of challenges,” said Keith Wargo, President and CEO of Autism Speaks. “We need stronger data, deeper research, and a better understanding of what aging on the spectrum looks like. Redefine Possible is about meeting those challenges head-on — and ensuring autistic people have the resources, services, and opportunities to thrive at every stage of life.”

In addition to the campaign, the organization will host Empower Summits and Challenge events in five U.S. cities this spring. These two-day events will bring together autistic advocates, families, policymakers, and service providers to address the transition to adulthood, access to services, employment and pathways to independent living — followed by community-wide walks, runs and bike rides to raise awareness and funds.

Autism Speaks will also spotlight its Autism Friendly Designation program, a free online training designed to help businesses become more welcoming and supportive of autistic customers and employees.

Additional highlights this April include the 18th Annual Celebrity Chef Gala and the Light Up the Blues concert, uniting chefs, musicians, advocates, and other supporters to help fuel grants, research, advocacy, and partnerships that improve the quality of life and well-being of people with autism.

For more on how to get involved or support the Redefine Possible campaign, visit autismspeaks.org/redefinepossible.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan. In response to the pressing needs of the 1 in 36 children and 1 in 45 adults with autism in the U.S. today, Autism Speaks provides resources and tools for autistic individuals of all ages and levels of support. Connecting millions of people with autism and their families to free services, supports, research, innovation and advances in care, the nonprofit serves as a convener for the autism community with the goal of making a real difference for all people on the autism spectrum. Learn more and join the movement by following @AutismSpeaks on social media.