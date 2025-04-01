UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE ANNOUNCES NEW ERA AS OFFICIAL SIDELINE CAP AND ON-FIELD HEADWEAR PROVIDER

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARLINGTON, TEXAS – April 1, 2025 – The United Football League announced today that New Era, the global brand of sports, culture, style, and self-expression for over 100 years, will become the Official Sideline Cap and On-Field Headwear Provider for the spring league and all eight of its teams.

As part of this multi-tiered partnership, New Era will serve as the co-presenting partner of the UFL Conference Championships. In addition, the brand will be the Official Cap of the league’s major events, including UFL Kickoff Weekend and the UFL Championship Game. New Era recently served as the presenting partner for the UFL Kickoff Weekend.

Fans will be able to purchase the new UFL x New Era Sideline collection at the UFL Shop (www.shop.theufl.com) and across major retail outlets.

“The United Football League is proud to be associated with New Era, a brand that symbolizes excellence in sports and entertainment,” said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. “New Era’s dedication to the league proves that the UFL is a valuable vehicle to reach sports fans across the country.”

Throughout the season, besides players and coaches donning New Era caps, the company will be featured on signage during television broadcasts of UFL games, custom digital content across league media assets, in-venue signage, and product integration at the UFL HQ in Arlington and at all UFL postgame press conferences.

“New Era has always been committed to partnering with the best-in-class sports and entertainment properties that demonstrate the ability to grow fan engagement and constantly innovate,” said Jim Patterson, Global President, New Era. “The UFL is exactly that type of partner, and through this partnership we look forward to expanding our strong legacy in professional football.”

The league’s season will conclude on Saturday, June 14, when ABC presents the 2025 UFL Championship Game.

About the UFL

The United Football League (UFL) is the professional spring football league, born from the groundbreaking 2024 merger of the XFL and USFL. With the visionary backing of RedBird Capital Partners, FOX, Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson, the UFL is redefining the football landscape. Built on tradition and positioned to innovate and expand fan engagement and player opportunities, the league is poised for growth with its eight teams in key markets: Arlington (TX), Birmingham (AL), Detroit (MI), Houston (TX), San Antonio (TX), Memphis (TN), St. Louis (MO), and Washington D.C. The UFL is committed to pushing the boundaries of the game and delivering an elevated experience for players, fans, and partners alike.

UFL Media Contact:

Mike Wade, Senior Vice President of Communications, UFL

mike.wade@theufl.com