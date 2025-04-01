Local Evictions LLC Launches Innovative Insurance Plan for Landlords

Local Evictions LLC Unveils Comprehensive Insurance Solution for Landlords

Lawrenceville, GA , April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local Evictions LLC, a leader in eviction services with over two decades of experience, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking insurance plan designed to protect landlords from the financial uncertainties associated with property management. This first-of-its-kind insurance plan offers coverage for missed rent, legal fees, and property damage, providing landlords with a safety net that ensures peace of mind and financial stability.





Local Evictions LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, has long been recognized for its expertise in streamlining the eviction process for landlords, property managers, and attorneys. The introduction of this innovative insurance plan marks a significant expansion of the company's service offerings, reinforcing its commitment to supporting property owners in every aspect of property management.

The new insurance plan is tailored to address the unique challenges faced by landlords, offering comprehensive coverage that mitigates the risks associated with tenant defaults and property damage. By covering missed rent payments, legal expenses, and repair costs, the plan ensures that landlords can maintain their financial health even in the face of unforeseen challenges.

"This insurance plan is a game-changer for landlords," said Will Addo, CEO of "By providing coverage for missed rent, legal fees, and property damage, we are empowering property owners to manage their investments with confidence and security."

Local Evictions LLC's new insurance offering is expected to set a new standard in the real estate industry, providing landlords with a level of protection that has been previously unavailable. The plan is designed to be accessible and affordable, ensuring that landlords of all sizes can benefit from its comprehensive coverage.

As the real estate market continues to evolve, Local Evictions LLC remains at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions that meet the changing needs of property owners. This new insurance plan is a testament to the company's dedication to enhancing the landlord experience, offering a robust solution that addresses the financial risks inherent in property management.

For more information about Local Evictions LLC and their new insurance plan, interested parties are encouraged to reach out directly to the company to learn more about how this innovative solution can benefit their property management strategies.





About Local Evictions LLC



Local Evictions LLC is a specialized eviction services company that helps landlords, property managers, and attorneys efficiently regain possession of their properties. With over 20 years of experience, the company provides full-service eviction solutions, including filing, setouts, junk removal, and coordination with off-duty officers to expedite the process. Operating primarily in Georgia, Local Evictions LLC streamlines the eviction process, ensuring legal compliance and swift resolution for residential and commercial property owners.







