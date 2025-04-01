Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 17th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on April 3

FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-suite executives in North Texas who want to find out how technology helps them reimagine their enterprise and reshape their businesses are encouraged to attend HMG Strategy’s 17th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on April 3.





“It’s important for DFW top-tier CIOs and business technology executives to share information that will help their companies and the industry as a whole,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “HMG Strategy is happy to provide a platform for these high-caliber leaders to pass on what they’ve learned.”

Key topics to be explored at the 17th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

IT is From Mars and Users are From Venus

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

The CIO as Chief Integration Officer

Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-Enabled Enterprise

Making Security a Competitive Advantage

Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow’s Technology

Speakers at the 17th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit are scheduled to include:

Shiv Agarwal , CEO & Founder, Singulr AI

, CEO & Founder, Singulr AI Sumit Anand , EVP & CIO, Academy Sports + Outdoors

, EVP & CIO, Academy Sports + Outdoors Mike Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope Renee Arrington, President & COO, Pearson Partners International

President & COO, Pearson Partners International Edward Block, Of Counsel, Rosenblatt Law Firm

Of Counsel, Rosenblatt Law Firm Jeevan Bobbili, Global Head, Intelligent Automation & Customer Ops, Alcon

Global Head, Intelligent Automation & Customer Ops, Alcon Nellson Burns, Managing Partner, Destination IT

Managing Partner, Destination IT Mignona Cote, Chief Information Security Officer, Infor Global Solutions

Chief Information Security Officer, Infor Global Solutions Linda Ding, Senior Director, Product & Solutions, Automation Anywhere

Senior Director, Product & Solutions, Automation Anywhere Charlie Feld, Founder & CEO, The Feld Group

Founder & CEO, The Feld Group Dewaker Garg, CISO, Mavenir

CISO, Mavenir Ajay Gupta, SVP & Chief Information Security Officer, Cencora

SVP & Chief Information Security Officer, Cencora Vipin Gupta, CEO, NVS

CEO, NVS Edward Gustenhoven, CIO, Dal-Tile Inc.

CIO, Dal-Tile Inc. Art Harvey, CISO, Dovenmuehle Mortgage Inc.

CISO, Dovenmuehle Mortgage Inc. Kennith Henry, SVP Digital Transformation and Innovation, Oldcastle Building Envelope

SVP Digital Transformation and Innovation, Oldcastle Building Envelope Blake Holman, CIO, BBG Inc.

CIO, BBG Inc. Kal Khambhammettu, Sr. Technology Executive, Financial Industry, Healthcare and Insurance

Sr. Technology Executive, Financial Industry, Healthcare and Insurance Andrew Laudato, EVP and COO, The Vitamin Shoppe

EVP and COO, The Vitamin Shoppe Melissa Maheux, Executive Search Consultant & Leadership Advisor, Russell Reynolds

Executive Search Consultant & Leadership Advisor, Russell Reynolds Ravi Malick, Global CIO, Box

Global CIO, Box Israel Martinez, CEO and Global CTO, Axon Global

CEO and Global CTO, Axon Global Mark Overton, CIO, ARCHER Systems

CIO, ARCHER Systems Kirti Patel, VP Enterprise Architecture, Lennar

VP Enterprise Architecture, Lennar Eric Poon, Senior Vice President, Head of Technology, Shoppa's Material Handling

Senior Vice President, Head of Technology, Shoppa's Material Handling Jan Ross , CIO, Ingenovis Health

, CIO, Ingenovis Health Rob Seifert, Senior Solution Advisor, SAP

Senior Solution Advisor, SAP Neelu Sethi, Global CIO, The Brink's Company

Global CIO, The Brink's Company Barry Shurkey, CIO, NTT DATA North America

CIO, NTT DATA North America Russ Slaten , VP of Customer Success, Cyera

, VP of Customer Success, Cyera Tom Sweet, CIO, IR Pros

CIO, IR Pros Mark Szkudlarek, VP IT Operations, SanMar

Dan Turchin, CEO, PeopleReign



(Speaker list subject to change.)

In addition, HMG Strategy will present Dallas-Fort Worth area technology executives with its HMG Strategy’s 2025-2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards. The award recognizes the industry’s premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical markets.

The event will be held at the Stonebriar Country Club, 5050 Country Club Drive, Frisco, TX 75034.

Valued Partners for the 17th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Platinum Partners: Automation Anywhere, SAP

Gold Partners: Apptio, Armis, Check Point Software Technologies, Comcast Business, Freshworks Inc., Movate, Moveworks, Valantic, ValueOps by Broadcom

Supporting Partners: BravoTECH

Trailblazer Partner: Allata

Innovation Accelerator Partners: Cyera, Singulr AI

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia

Association Partner: Dallas/Fort Worth Area Chapter of the Society for Information Management

Registration for the 17th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is still open.

In addition to this Leadership Summit, HMG Strategy has opened registration for 19 other regional Summits in major cities across the United States and Canada for 2025.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

The company’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

The company’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, publications, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service, which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

In addition, its Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that affect businesses and industries.

The company’s business model is based on its 7 Pillars of Trust.

HMG Strategy: We Build Legends Here.

